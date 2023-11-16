What was Connor Stalions' vacuum business? Exploring Michigan Staffer's online venture of selling used vacuums

Former Michigan Wolverines recruiting analyst Connor Stalions resigned last week after a period of prolonged revelations about his actions at the center of an in-person sign-stealing investigation.

Details continue to emerge about the life of the former Wolverines staffer, that he ran a semi-legal business of selling used vacuum cleaners online. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Stalions stored the used vacuums in his home porch in Ann Arbor.

He did get into trouble for this venture with the Homeowners Association of his neighborhood for running the illegal business. Stalions allegedly responded to the claims:

“I suspect that whoever has chosen to sue me either 1. doesn’t like the fact that I am a veteran; or 2. is a Michigan State fan and knows I am a Michigan football coach and wants to draw my attention away," Stalions wrote.

Connor Stalions allegedly registered a business named BC2 Housing LLC based in Wyoming and listed Michigan running back Blake Corum as a co-organizer on the documents, as per The Athletic.

The running back denied links to Stalions in a statement after the allegations were made.

“My first time hearing it was when I went out to practice,” Blake Corum said. “I don’t have any business with Connor or anything like that. My attorneys are on it. We’ll definitely get that figured out right away and get my name taken off of whatever it is.”

“That’s something I’m not really into,” Corum added. “Vacuums aren’t my thing. I’m a clean person, but I’m not a cleaner. Vacuums aren’t my thing. I don’t know anything about that.”

James Corum, the running back's father, also responded to the claims.

“Blake knew nothing about this,” James Corum said. “(Stalions) was just a guy at the facility. They didn’t have any relationships or anything.”

The Connor Stalions mystery deepens

According to a report by the Free Press, who filed a Freedom of Information Act request, Connor Stalions never filed an expense report as an employee of the Michigan football program between September 2021 and October 2023.

"There are no responsive records," FOIA coordinator Shannon Hill said.

That's after it emerged that the analyst had purchased over 35 tickets to the games of 17 different football programs since 2021. Every new week seems to come with a new revelation about the murky world of Connor Stalions, the ex-marine turned college football's biggest villain.