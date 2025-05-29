What consoles will EA Sports College Football 26 be available on? Exploring various platforms for the highly anticipated game

EA Sports appears to be dedicated to college football with the upcoming release of College Football 26. More than a decade after the release of NCAA Football 14, EA finally brought the franchise back with College Football 25 last year. The game was a huge hit as football fans flocked to the game and bought it en masse.

Fans will not need to wait 11 years again for the next game because College Football 26 is coming out on July 10. The game will have new features, improved graphics, and gameplay adjustments to improve the overall experience for players.

When College Football 25 was released, it was revealed that it would only be available on the current generation of consoles for PlayStation and Xbox. Here we will look to see if that has changed.

What consoles will EA Sports College Football 26 be available on?

Fans who were hoping that College Football 26 would be available on previous generation consoles will be disappointed. Like the previous iteration of the game, College Football 26 will only be available on the current generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. That means it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

It should not be a surprise to fans that CFB 26 will not be available on the previous generation of consoles. Typically, when a new generation of consoles is released, games are usually available on both generations' consoles for a few years. However, once the new generation is firmly established, the previous generation usually gets dropped.

This generation began in 2020, so it is not surprising that CFB 26 is not available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Furthermore, fans hoping for a PC release for the game will be disappointed. It will not be available on Windows or Apple devices.

What consoles was NCAA Football 14 available on?

Interestingly, the previous generation of consoles, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, never had an EA College Football game. Before College Football 25 was released, the last edition of the game to be released was NCAA Football 14. This game was released in 2013, two console generations earlier. The game was available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

So, college football fans with consoles from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation are sadly out of luck. They will need to purchase a new generation console to enjoy the college football games.

