What day is the Rose Bowl parade? Looking at Alabama - Michigan iconic matchup

All roads lead to Pasadena, California on New Year's Day as the city witnesses another edition of the annual Rose Bowl Parade. At least 800,000 spectators are expected to find their way to the city streets as marching bands and riders on horseback parade the streets.

The theme of this year's edition of the parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” The theme was chosen to reflect the uniting nature of music “in a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams.” The 110th annual Rose Bowl game is scheduled to kick off just after the parade.

What day is the Rose Bowl parade?

The Rose Bowl Parade is an annual event that holds on New Year's Day. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time(PST) on New Year's Day. It will move about five miles down the city's Colorado Boulevard. It will set out at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard. It will then turn east onto Colorado Boulevard before dispersing at Villa Street.

There will be curbside seating available for the Rose Bowl Parade with priority given to firstcomers. Spectators willing to catch glimpses of the parade can take their place along the route as early as noon on Dec. 31. They are however advised to dress for cold weather. All vehicular movements will cease on the parade route from 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 2 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Viewers can also follow the parade from the comfort of their homes by watching it on ABC, NBC, or Univision. The broadcast will start at 8 a.m. (PT)/11 a.m. (ET). There are also streaming options such as YouTube and Pluto TV where the event can be followed live.

CBS anchor Jericka Duncan, actor Gabrielle Elyse, and “Dance Moms” star Pressley Hosbach will host the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. The parade will also feature several celebrities including award-winning actress Audra McDonald, Jordin Sparks, among others.

The Rose Bowl game which follows the parade will kick off at 5 p.m. (ET). No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama in what is also the College Football Playoff semi-final. The game is a step away from the ultimate college football prize for two teams that have been amazing this season. Michigan comes into the game unbeaten after 13 games in 2023 while Alabama is 12-1.

The winner of the encounter will face either Washington or Texas in the national championship game.