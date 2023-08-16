Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel had an enviable relationship, but it was before Nick Cannon and the Oppenheim Group stepped into Tiesi's life. Manziel had a troubled relationship in his past. However, he found love all over again in his partner, model Bre Tiesi.

The couple was a close-knit one, but couldn't stand the test of time. Now separated, Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel's relationship was full of ups and downs.

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel: Head over heels for each Other

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Johnny Manziel, left, and Bre Tiesi

The model and the former Texas A&M quarterback began their dating journey in 2016, right after Manziel's tumultuous years with Cleveland Browns came to an end. The quarterback's life was in pieces, which he gathered together after getting engaged to Tiesi in the following year.

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel got married less than a year after their engagement. However, Manziel's difficulties in dealing with the matters of his life clouded his marriage as well. Tiesi hit Instagram, accusing Manziel of cheating on her in a comment spree.

Expand Tweet

Their split was confirmed to TMZ in 2019 by Manziel as he expressed his sensitivity and sadness relating to the matter:

“This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time," he added.

Expand Tweet

Tiesi's cheating allegations and unexpected revelations

Bre Tiesi responded to a social media user on Instagram:

"Maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about ‘money'. Lucky for him I don’t air out personals, and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life.”

Expand Tweet

There were other comments similar to this one, suggesting the same turmoil surrounding Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel's relationship.

"U been married? U been betrayed?" Tiesi wrote. "I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f–k money and f–k u and every other loser on here.”

Expand Tweet

Tiesi has moved on since then as she is now a mother of a child with Nick Cannon since July 2022. The "Selling Sunset" model has pursued her career while gaining fame and attention from her fan community. She speaks proudly of her open relationship with Cannon and celebrates life.

Expand Tweet