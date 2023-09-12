What is Mark Dantonio's record vs Michigan? Former MSU head coach's college record explored

Michigan State recently announced Mark Dantonio's return to the program as associate head coach after sexual assault allegations gripped the school's football team. With the Spartans playing archrival Michigan next month, many fans will be keen for Dantonio to repeat his coaching feat against the Wolverines.

Michigan versus Michigan State might not be as big of a rivalry in college football, but it is still a rivalry. Also, with the current head coach of the Spartans, Mel Tucker, in a rather delicate situation, fans might be looking to the past for some positivity around the program.

This brings us to former MSU coach Mark Dantonio, who led the Spartans from 2007 to 2019. When he retired in 2020, he was the school's all-time winningest head coach. But just how good was Mark Dantonio's record against Michigan? We're going to answer that question here.

Mark Dantonio's record vs Michigan

Upon his retirement, Dantonio compiled an 8-3 win-loss record against the Wolverines. This record includes several wins in Ann Arbor, which is already a feat if you know just how tough it is to play on the Wolverines' home field.

One of these road wins against Michigan occurred on Oct. 25, 2008. Coming into the game, the Spartans were called the "little brothers" to Michigan, which likely lit a fire under Dantonio and his boys.

And when the game was over, it was the first time Michigan State won against Michigan in six years. It was also the Spartans' first victory in Ann Arbor since 1990.

Mark Dantonio's record against Michigan is also the crowning glory in the Spartan's relative success compared to the Wolverines from 2007 to 2014. As per Bleacher Report, MSU's comparable record during that time was 70-30, for an even 70% win percentage. On the other hand, Michigan only tallied 53-43 (55% win percentage).

Dantonio's overall MSU record and comeback

Now that we're done discussing Mark Dantonio's record versus Michigan, let's take a look at his overall record. And by all means, he was successful in that regard, too.

Overall, Dantonio has compiled 132 wins against 74 losses during his stay at Michigan State. He also has a 7-6 bowl record there, which are both quite good records, all things considered.

And since current MSU coach Mel Tucker is unlikely to keep his job anytime soon, fans were hoping for a Dantonio comeback to the MSU hot seat.

For those Spartans fans, good news--if a bit out of what one might expect. That's because Dantonio has already been confirmed to return as associate head coach. This comes after Michigan State athletic director Allan Haller reportedly called Dantonio about possibly rejoining the Spartans out of retirement and said:

"I called coach Dantonio this morning, and his response was, 'Alan, whatever you need, I'm here to help.' So, he was excited to be back, and Coach D will probably be back at some point tomorrow, if not tomorrow, definitely on Tuesday."

Mark Dantonio led MSU to three Big Ten championships during his tenure. Alongside his return, Michigan State will have secondary coach Harlon Barnett as acting head coach for the immediate future.

The Spartans take on No. 2 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 21.