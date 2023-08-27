According to the latest reports from the CFB world, Arizona State will have a self-imposed bowl ban this season. This unprecedented ban is due to recruitment violations incurred by the university's football program during Herm Edward's tenure as the head coach.

ASU remains under investigation by the NCAA, as the school enters its first season under coach Kenny Dillingham, who took charge of the Sun Devils at the closure of last year's season on November 27th, 2022.

Edwards was fired three games into the 2022 season, after going 1-2. The Sun Devils achieved a mediocre 3-9 season and failed to qualify for a bowl last year.

Arizona's self-imposed Bowl ban: Why?

Arizona's self-imposed Bowl ban has its origins in a controversy regarding the school's recruitment policy during the COVID-19 dead period.

Allegedly, ASU hosted recruits in Tempe, Arizona, during the extended dead period that was imposed by the NCAA in 2020. In March of the same year, the NCAA halted recruitment for 15 months due to the impact of the pandemic.

At the time, Arizona State vice president of media relations and strategic communications Katie Paquet said in a statement to The Athletic:

"ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program, in accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time."

The outlet didn't report the number of players entertained by the university. Peter Thamel, working for Yahoo Sports at the time, did report that at least 30 players were hosted at Tempe.

Arizona's self-imposed Bowl ban, wouldn't be the first time a school took such a decision, with LSU doing it as recently as 2020, to cooperate with another NCAA investigation.

Arizona St enters a season with a new HC and a new QB

How does the season start for Arizona State?

The Sun Devils open the season next Thursday, August 21st, against Southern Utah at home. Freshman Jaden Rashada was recently named the starting quarterback for ASU.

Arizona is heavily favored in its first-week matchup versus the United Atlantic Conference school. Time will tell what Arizona's self-imposed Bowl ban will mean for the season.

