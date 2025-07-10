What time is College Football 26 releasing today? Game modes, platforms and more

The release of College Football 26 has been highly anticipated. Ever since the return of the beloved EA video game franchise last year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what improvements are made in the second edition. The day is finally here, as the game is set to be released to the general public on Thursday.
CFB 26 had an early access release on Monday to players who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundle. However, everyone else will gain access on Thursday, but not at the start of the day. The game will be released in the middle of the day on Thursday.
What time is College Football 26 getting released today?
College Football 26 is set to be released at Noon ET on Thursday. It has a simultaneous global launch. That means that fans around the world do not need to wait until Noon in their time zone to be released. Whatever time it is in your time zone at Noon ET on Thursday, the game will be released. For example, the game will be released at 9 a.m. PT.
What game modes are available in College Football 26?
When players purchase CFB 26, they will quickly realize that there is a game mode for everyone. Players who want to play as one player and live the student-athlete experience can enjoy the Road to Glory game mode. Players can even go through the high school experience in CFB 26, which was not possible in CFB 25.
Alternatively, players can play dynasty mode and play as one program over several decades. You can build your coaching staff, recruiting team and build your program from the ground up.
If you prefer to play against other players, there is also online play. So, regardless of your interests, you can have a good time in College Football 26.
What platforms is College Football 26 available on?
Like last year with College Football 25, College Football 26 will be available on current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles. That means that you can play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, anyone trying to play on a previous generation console like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will not be able to.
Furthermore, College Football 26 will not be available on PC. There is hope in the fan base that EA will bring its college football games to PC at some point, but it will not be this year.