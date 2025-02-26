"What is wrong with him": Coach Prime takes hilarious dig at 5x NBA all-star Chris Webber after his bold claim

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is well-known for leading Colorado's football program back to prominence. In his free time, Coach Prime enjoys another sport — fishing. It turns out that he's just as competitive with the reel as he's roaming the sideline.

Former Michigan "Fab Five'" star and NBA player Chris Webber joined Coach Prime on his podcast. Among the topics discussed was fishing, and it must've taken on a rivalry sort of feel.

"He should've never came on my show and he gonna talk about he can out-fish Prime," Sanders said in an Instagram reel posted as a collaboration between his account and Webber's.

"What is wrong with him? He don't even understand I've got my own rods. My rods say, 'Prime.' My lures say, 'Prime.' Everything I do say, 'Prime.'"

Coach Prime has been fishing since he was young and has even taken part in events with professional fishermen, having excelled in two sports.

"The two-sport star is also quite a bass angler," Bassresource.com wrote after the 2003 Bassmaster Classic. "Sanders has been fishing since he was 7. He has a 10-acre pond that is stocked with bass behind his home in a Dallas suburb."

What other former NBA players does Coach Prime have a relationship with?

Coach Prime is one of the most notable personalities in sports. It makes a lot of sense that he's close with former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.

Earlier this month, Sanders said that Jordan is the best hoops player ever.

"He's the greatest; he's the GOAT; he's character, class, work ethic," Sanders said of Jordan during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Patrick followed up by asking if there's anything LeBron James can do to reach such a status, and Coach Prime relented just a bit on his stance.

"I'm not gonna put another brother down by lifting another," Sanders said. "I'm not doing that. We don't do that. Both of those guys are black excellence to me. Both of those guys are on different mountains and they've reached their pinnacles differently, but certainly, they have reached it.

"We could compare everybody to them, but not them against one another, I'm not doing that."

Sanders doesn't wear Jordan's brand of footwear, as he has his own and prefers to sport those instead. His designs have even crossed over to the football field, and players like NFL MVP and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wear them.

While Sanders isn't willing to fully commit his opinion on a greatest of all-time debate on the hardwood, he's certainly steadfast in his belief that no one can out-fish him.

