"A brother from another mother": Coach Prime opens up about his bond with Michael Jordan in candid interview

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and Michael Jordan both starred in their respective sports at the same time. With the fame that both enjoyed, not many could understand what their life was like. But, the two had one another to talk to and bond with.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Coach Prime talked about his relationship with Jordan, whose signature shoe is still widely popular to this day.

"Nah, because it was obvious, like, we just wanted to chop it up," Coach Prime told Complex's Joe La Puma in a video posted to YouTube on Monday. "You know, we just understood each other's lifestyle and what we had to bring to the table and what we had to show up and show out with on a daily basis.

"So, it was kinda like bonding with a brother, man, from another mother that could understand the fight and the journey that you (were) going through."

(Comments begin at 1:55)

Though Sanders was a big supporter of Jordan, he preferred to rock his own brand of footwear.

"I love Jordan and I respect the heck out of him," Coach Prime said. "I think he's the greatest ever, will be the greatest ever. But I never got into rocking his shoes because I wanted my own thing. ... Just having your own signature football shoe and having your own signature cross-training shoe, it was unbelievable."

Sanders' footwear style didn't waver when he stepped onto the gridiron.

"Yeah because you want that same upper, but you could change the bottom and make it into what you wanted to," Sanders said. "But, the upper was just fly. It had to be something suitable, and we did the strap across the forefoot because I spatted. I wanted the shoe to feel tight like it was a spat, and I wanted it to grab me and hug me.

"And then I wanted a higher shoe. I didn't want a straight low-top, but not high-tops. I wanted something mid, so it was shaped like a Lamborghini. Like, a Lamborghini sits high and kind of slopes down, and that's the way we styled the shoe."

Who does Coach Prime back in the Jordan vs. LeBron debate?

On Radio Row in New Orleans, Coach Prime chimed in on the debate of who can call themselves the best professional basketball player of all time.

"He's (Michael Jordan) the greatest, he's the GOAT, he's character, class, work ethic," Sanders said in an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Sanders was asked if there's anything LeBron James can do to catch up.

"I'm not gonna put another brother down by lifting another," Sanders said. "I'm not doing that. We don't do that. Both of those guys are black excellence to me. Both of those guys are on different mountains and they've reached their pinnacles differently, but certainly, they have reached it."

In his own sport, Coach Prime is among the best who ever played, not just at his own position.

