Where did Golden Richards play college basketball? Late Super Bowl champ's collegiate career explored

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver celebrated for his pivotal role in the 1978 Super Bowl, passed away at 73 from congestive heart failure at his Murray residence. His nephew, Lance Richards, confirmed his demise via Facebook.

"My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning. He was a kind and sweet soul and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore"

Golden Richards began at Granite High School in Utah, excelling in football, basketball, and track. Despite initial plans for Division I basketball, he chose BYU, later transferring to the University of Hawaiʻi for his senior year.

At Hawaiʻi, Richards played guard, tallying 23 receptions, 414 yards, and 5 touchdowns, leaving a mark in college football.

In the 1978 Super Bowl clash against Denver, Golden Richards secured a game-changing touchdown, cementing Dallas's victory.

Over his NFL tenure, which spanned Dallas, Chicago, and Denver, Richards amassed 122 receptions, 2,136 yards, and 17 touchdowns, finishing with an impressive 18.3 career mark.

Richards' ability drew the attention of the Cowboys, who chose him in the second round in 1973 after he played collegiate football at BYU and Hawaii.

Post-retirement, Golden Richards grappled with health issues and substance abuse but maintained sobriety for his final decade.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011, he resided with his adult sons, Goldie Jr. and Jordan. Despite battling health setbacks, including multiple hip surgeries, Richards remained resilient.

Golden Richards: A Journey Through the NFL

Back in 1973, Golden Richards began running routes in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys picked him in the second round. At first, Richards added value to special teams where he showed off his speed and skill.

It was his rookie year that he made a stunning 63-yard punt return. This snagged a touchdown during the NFC Championship. It happened in the match against the Minnesota Vikings.

In 1974, Golden Richards climbed the ranks and became the go-to wide receiver, outperforming the famous Bob Hayes. That year was his turning point. He hauled in 26 receptions, ran up 467 yards, and scored 5 touchdowns.

Richards created some standout moments. One that rings a bell is his securing a 29-yard touchline capture, sealing the game in Super Bowl XII against the Denver Broncos.

In 1978, Tony Hill's rising star, Richards, lost his starting spot. He was dealt to the Chicago Bears for draft picks. He set a career-high of 27 receptions in a single season with the Bears.

But then a knee injury cut his time short. Moving on, Richards joined the Denver Broncos in 1980 as a free agent. Sadly, injuries haunted his stay in Denver. This led him to choose to retire from pro football.