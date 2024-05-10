Where to watch BMF season 3? Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders acting debut, cast, streaming options and more explored

Colorado Buffaloes safety and coach Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, will make his acting debut on the popular Starz drama show "BMF" (or "Black Mafia Family") during the season finale on Friday. The show's season premiere drew a viewership of 5.1 million.

Shilo will portray a young Deion Sanders in the series finale titled "Prime Time," with the series seeking to stay historically accurate.

The "BMF" series follows brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who created a booming drug distribution trade in the 1990s, with the former an acquaintance of the renowned Deion Sanders, leading to the casting of his son in the series.

Where to watch BMF season 3?

BMF season 3 can be streamed on Starz, with the finale on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Cast of BMF season 3

The cast of BMF season 3 is made up of Demetrius Flenory Jr. portraying his father, "Big Meech," Da'Vinchi portraying his brother, Terry Flenory, Russell Hornsby as their father, Charles Flenory, and Michole Briana White as their mother, Lucille Flenory.

How many episodes are in BMF season 3?

BMF season 3 has 10 episodes, with the last being the one college football fans will be anticipating due to the appearance of Shilo Sanders in it.

Shilo Sanders makes acting debut

An email by the Starz Network explained the links between Deion Sanders and Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, which led to the casting of Shilo Sanders.

“They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance during Meech’s time in Atlanta while Deion played for the (NFL) Falcons, “ the Starz email stated. “Meech would visit Deion’s Atlanta club, aptly named `'Prime Time 21,' because of Sanders’ nickname and jersey number."

The marketable Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, expressed his excitement in an Instagram post about his son's appearance on "BMF."

“Season 3, Episode 10 guess who's playing a young PRIME! I’m so proud of Shilo Sanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the Sanders boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live. #Dad #Bob,” Sanders wrote in the caption.

Shilo Sanders and his brother, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, have capitalized on the "Prime Time" hype cultivated by their charismatic father, Deion Sanders, and leveraged the fame to snag their own projects.

Shilo is taking Prime Time to a whole new level with his appearance on a major television series, even before he leaves college.

