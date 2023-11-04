Who are the Alabama vs LSU announcers today on CBS? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

The Alabama vs LSU week 10 game will be crucial in deciding the fate of the SEC West Divison. Both teams have been performing well this season, but the Crimson Tide will look to avenge last season's 32-31 overtime loss.

The No. 8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are on a six-game winning streak. The disappointing loss to the Texas Longhorns at home proved to provide a sense of motivation for Nick Saban and Co., as they have gone on to improve their game each week.

In week 8, Alabama emerged victorious in the Third Saturday in the October rivalry game against Tennessee. Now, after a bye in week 9, they will look forward to continuing their winning momentum and remaining unbeaten in the SEC (5-0 conference record).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Meanwhile, the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers have lost two games this season. In week 8, they recorded a massive 62-0 whitewash of the Army Black Knights. After a bye in week 9, they will feel confident of securing consecutive wins over their division rivals.

Alabama vs LSU game announcers

Fans can catch all the action of the Alabama vs LSU game from the comfort of their homes.

The week 10 SEC matchup will be broadcast on the CBS Network. Moreover, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app, Paramount+ Showtime and other streaming services.

The CBS crew that will cover the Alabama vs LSU game of week 10 includes Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce. Lundquist will be calling the game play-by-play, while Danielson will act as the color commentator from the studio. Meanwhile, Allie LaForce will cover the game as a sideline reporter.

What time is the Alabama vs LSU game today?

The Alabama vs LSU game is expected to kick off at around 7:45 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at the Byrant-Denny Stadium, the home turf of the Crimson Tide.

What to expect in the Alabama vs Tennessee game?

Alabama vs LSU

For Nick Saban and Co., this week 10 contest will be crucial in deciding their fate and chances of advancing to the college football playoffs this season.

No team with two losses has made the playoffs. So Alabama has an arduous task ahead, as they need to continue their winning momentum to have a shot at the national championship once again.

Meanwhile, for the LSU Tigers, their three-game winning streak has revived their hopes of playing for the conference title. It will be a battle of quarterbacks when Jalen Milroe and Jayden Daniels go face-to-face with each other on the gridiron.

If the Crimson Tide wants to win, this will be a game where they need to establish a run-game strategy to thwart LSU's defense, as the Tigers have the upper hand in the QB department.