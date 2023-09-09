The California Golden Bears face Payton Thorne and the Auburn Tigers this Saturday night at 10:30 PM ET, in what is a prime-time game for the West Coast. Both teams won their first encounter convincingly in Week 1, with the Golden Bears recording a 58-21 win versus North Texas and the Tigers beating UMass 59-14.

Ben Finley played QB for California last week after Sam Jackson was injured

Cal starting's quarterback, Sam Jackson, went down with an upper-body injury in the second quarter of the North Texas game. Backup Ben Finley stepped up to the task, helping the Golden Bears secure the Week 1 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who's starting for California this week?

California head coach Justin Wilcox informed that Jackson was back at practice, but that the situation was being handled on a day-to-day basis. According to Sports Illustrated, the most likely is that he will be the starter for the Saturday game.

California North Texas Football

Coach Wilcox hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing both Jackson and Finley, stating earlier in the week that:

"I suppose everything is on the table," Wilcox said regarding the possibility of playing two quarterbacks. "We'll see where all that goes."

Any minor injury is always dangerous for a signal caller because if their backup performs well in their absence it is really easy for them to lose their starting position.

Backup Ben Finley showed ready to start whenever called upon, stating on Tuesday:

"I'm glad Sam's healthy right now, and he's out at practice," Finley said Tuesday. "And whatever way they can utilize me for this Saturday, I just want to win and help the team win in any way."

Finley had a good game in Week 1, throwing for 279 yards with one touchdown pass but also one interception. When Jackson left the game, it was tied 14-14. Afterward, Finley led the Golden Bears to a victory in which they outscored North Texas 44-7 while he was playing.

Sam Jackson might be worried that if Finley leads the Golden Bears over the SEC school, his starting position might come into question. Finley is a more proficient passer, while Jackson is a better runner.

You can catch the game against Auburn tonight at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel