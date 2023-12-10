Who is CFB Coach of the Year? Exploring the coaching record and career of the winner

In the ever-competitive landscape of college football, the accolade of Coach of the Year justifies the beacon of coaching excellence. And this year, the head coach of the Washington Huskies, Kalen Deboer, has undoubtedly proven his mettle, earning the prestigious Home Depot Coach of the Year award.

The Coach of the Year award is not just a recognition of his recent achievements but a testament to his remarkable coaching career. DeBoer has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, culminating in a 13-0 record, a Pac-12 championship, and a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kalen DeBoer era in Washington: A remarkable turnaround

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kalen DeBoer took the helm at the University of Washington just a few years ago, and in that time, he has orchestrated a remarkable transformation. The Huskies, with a stellar record of 24-2 under DeBoer, are currently riding a 20-game winning streak.

Kalen DeBoer's impact on Washington's football program is highlighted by the team's 13-0 season in 2023, culminating in a Pac-12 championship. The coach's prowess was further emphasized by matching Chip Kelly's historic 9-0 conference play record.

Beyond individual achievements, DeBoer carved his name in Washington's history books as the first coach to secure 11 or more wins in consecutive seasons. One distinctive aspect of DeBoer's coaching style is evident in the Huskies' ability to secure victories in tight contests.

Winning each of their last nine games by 10 points or fewer, Washington has established itself as one of the most clutch teams in the modern era, a testament to DeBoer's strategic acumen and the team's resilience.

From clarity to Coach of the Year: DeBoer's coaching journey

Kalen DeBoer's coaching career began in Sioux Falls, where he quickly rose from an assistant coach at Washington High School to the University of Sioux Falls' head coach.

In five years at the helm, he achieved a staggering 67-3 record, claiming three NAIA national championships. This early success set the stage for DeBoer's future endeavors.

Taking on the Fresno State head coaching position in 2020, DeBoer faced initial challenges, but he quickly turned the program around with a 9-3 record the following season, securing a New Mexico Bowl victory.

His success paved the way for his appointment as head coach of the Washington Huskies in 2022, where he continued to make a significant impact, earning him the accolade of coach of the year.

2023: A Season of expectations and achievements

The 2023 season brought high expectations for Washington, and Kalen DeBoer delivered. Defying the odds, the Huskies remained undefeated, clinching a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kalen DeBoer's journey from high school coaching to winning the Home Depot Coach of the Year reflects a remarkable career trajectory.

His success at Washington, marked by back-to-back 11+ win seasons and a College Football Playoff appearance, establishes him as a coaching force to be reckoned with.