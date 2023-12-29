Who are the Clemson vs Kentucky announcers today on ESPN? All about the Gator Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 Cotton Bowl matchup is set in stone: it will be Clemson vs Kentucky. The two teams have had regular season campaigns marked by numerous highs and lows, and the clash at EverBank Stadium is sure to field several intriguing narratives.

Kentucky enters the game with the goal of securing another victory over a ranked opponent, having triumphed over Louisville in their final regular-season matchup.

Meanwhile, Clemson is vying for a fifth consecutive win in the 2023 Gator Bowl. This year represents a departure from their usual dominance, falling short of the 10-win mark for the first time since 2011 (via CBS).

Among the most noteworthy stories, still, is Clemson's 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl. But in their last nine stints, they've only won four--punctuated by three consecutive losses with the last one in 2008.

Safe to say, they are eager for a fresh start in this new game. But they will be facing a resilient Kentucky team that demonstrated toughness throughout the season, so the task will be far from easy.

As the anticipation builds, the question remains: Who will emerge victorious in this year's Gator Bowl?

Who are the Gator Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Clemson vs Kentucky clash will be led byWes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum.

What time is the Gator Bowl game Today?

The Gator Bowl is set for an 12 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Clemson vs Kentucky game today?

Despite a disappointing start to the year, Clemson's later-season performance was more than enough to balance things out.

Their four straight wins were achieved by virtue of their rushing attack. Ranking as the second-best rushing team in the ACC with an average of 225.5 yards per game, Clemson poses a significant challenge for Kentucky's rushing defense.

However, the Wildcats have a notable track record of six consecutive victories over ACC opponents. It's worth mentioning that five of these wins were against Louisville,, with the sixth occurring against Virginia Tech in the 2019 Belk Bowl.

While both the Cardinals and the Hokies may not be powerhouse teams, Clemson, too, has proven to be a formidable contender this season.

Unlike a lot of other participants in this postseason Bowl, Clemson and Kentucky won't be missing out on a lot of star talent.

Quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Devin Leary will take the middle for their teams one last time to end the year. Considering that, this game should be extremely fun and interesting to watch.

