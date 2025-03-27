Who is Gary Danielson? CBS' longtime announcer opens up about retirement plans

College football fans will enjoy Gary Danielson's broadcasting talents for just one more season. The notable analyst will retire after the upcoming season, which will mark his 20th year in the booth for CBS Sports. He's been analyzing network college football games for longer than anyone currently in the business.

Ad

CBS Sports hired Danielson, now 73, as its primary college football analyst in 2006. He'd previously worked for ESPN and ABC Sports. Danielson worked alongside Verne Lundquist as part of the "SEC on CBS" broadcasts and was a mainstay beside Brad Nessler since 2017.

"I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it," Gary Danielson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years, and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right."

Ad

Trending

CBS switched to Big Ten broadcasts last season. Charles Davis, the voice of the Madden video games, will take Danielson's place after he calls it quits. He had high praise for Danielson.

“Gary has been the preeminent voice in college football for decades, and someone I have long admired and respected,” Davis said. “It is hard to imagine college football Saturdays without him, but I am thrilled we get one last season with him.

Ad

"There is no replacing Gary, but I am truly honored and humbled to succeed him and call games with Brad Nessler and the incredible Big Ten on CBS team."

Revisiting Gary Danielson's playing career on the gridiron

Gary Danielson pivoted to broadcasting after 11 seasons in the NFL. He played for his hometown Detroit Lions from 1976-85, throwing for 11,885 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 71 interceptions in 85 games. He started 52 of those contests. He closed out his professional football odyssey with two go-rounds as a Cleveland Browns backup.

Ad

Before the NFL, Gary Danielson operated Purdue's offense on the collegiate level. During his time as a Boilermaker, he set a Big Ten record for passing accuracy and led the conference in touchdown passes and quarterback rating in 1971. He went undrafted and signed with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders for a short-lived stint up north.

Danielson broke into the professional ranks with the World Football League, playing for the New York Stars, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Winds before climbing to the NFL as a free agent.

These days, Danielson is more widely known for his work in the broadcast booth, and college football fans will miss his presence on Saturdays in the years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.