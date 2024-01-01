Who is Jim Harbaugh's agent, Don Yee? Michigan HC's recent NFL coaching job rumors explored 

With reports linking him to the NFL increasing, the spotlight has shifted to Jim Harbaugh's agent, Don Yee. It's been a turbulent year for the Michigan coach, and a return to the pros seems ever more likely. After starting the season with a three-game self-imposed ban, Harbaugh was handed another suspension toward the end of the season.

However, Harbaugh was on the sidelines for the Big Ten championship game. He will also take the reins as the Wolverines play face Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Notwithstanding, with the shadow of further investigations and sanctions hanging over Michigan, an escape to the NFL may be at hand.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the man who might be making it happen.

Who is Jim Harbaugh's agent, Don Yee?

Jim Harbaugh's agent, Don Yee, is one of the most respected sports agents in the NFL. In addition to being a sports agent, Yee is a lawyer and a partner at Yee & Dubin, a reputed sports agency. He graduated from UCLA and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Before reports announcing him as Jim Harbaugh's agent, Yee already had an impressive portfolio. Yee's clients include big NFL names like former quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton. Others are former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

As Jim Harbaugh's agent, Yee will be responsible for pitching the former San Francisco 49ers head coach to potential NFL employers. Yee's task is not expected to be cumbersome as Harbaugh is no stranger to working as a head coach in the NFL.

Harbaugh spent four seasons as head coach of the 49ers from 2011 through 2014. His spell with the 49ers was a highly successful one, leaving with a 44-19-1 record, winning the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year award. He also took the 49ers to the playoffs three times, as well as three NFC championship game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.

Not many coaches can boast of Harbaugh's level of success both at the collegiate and professional level. After recently firing their coach, Brandon Staley, the Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly scouted Harbaugh. As teams book places in the playoffs and others drop off, more NFL coaching jobs are expected to be available in the coming weeks.

With Yee as his agent, Harbaugh's transition to the NFL could be seamless.