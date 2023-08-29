Who is the MS State student found dead this weekend? Mississippi issues an official public statement

A Mississippi State student who was found dead in a parked vehicle on campus on Sunday has been identified as Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker, a 19-year-old sophomore who was a building construction major and a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

The MSU Police Department received a call at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday about an unresponsive Maxwell in the campus parking lot. He was declared dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The University issued a statement explaining that law enforcement authorities and Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt were investigating the tragic death.

The University President Mark Keenum and his wife, Rhonda Keenum, condoled with members of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity over the loss of Maxwell.

Sid Salter, the university's Vice President for Strategic Communications made a short statement about the incident:

“At this time, our community’s thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of the student who has died. The university is offering counseling and other appropriate services to those most closely impacted by this tragedy.”

A tragic year for Mississippi

In October last year, 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a freshman offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, died two days before his birthday. He was found at the Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville, Mississippi.

Then coach Mike Leach made a statement eulogizing him:

"The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland. Sam was a beloved son, brother, teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him."

On December 11, charismatic coach Mike Leach, fondly known as 'the pirate', suffered a massive heart attack in his home in Starkville.

He was unattended for up to 15 minutes, which proved to be fatal even after he was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from a local hospital. Leach passed on the next day.

University president Mark Keenum eulogized him after learning he had died because of complications due to a heart condition.

The charismatic coach known for his memorable press conferences donated his organs to research, which was revealed by his family later on:

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University but also over the entire college football landscape. His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game."

The MSU fraternity has been left reeling due to the three tragic deaths in the last year.