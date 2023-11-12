Who are the Texas vs. TCU announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Week 11 game's coverage team

As college football fans gear up for another exciting weekend, the Texas vs. TCU game takes center stage in Week 11. The No. 7 Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) play the Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4) at home inside the Amon G. Carter Stadium, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET

This highly anticipated contest will be broadcast on ABC and can be live-streamed on FuboTV.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who are the Texas vs. TCU game announcers?

The broadcasting team for the Texas vs. TCU game on ABC consists of experienced professionals who will provide expert analysis and play-by-play commentary, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for the audience.

Dave Pasch: Play-by-play announcer

Pasch is a seasoned sports broadcaster known for his exceptional play-by-play commentary. With his extensive knowledge of the game, Pasch will guide viewers through the exciting moments of the matchup, providing insightful analysis and capturing the essence of the contest.

Dusty Dvoracek: Analyst

Dusty Dvoracek, a former college football player and NFL defensive lineman, brings his expertise to the announcer booth as an analyst. Dvoracek will offer valuable insights into the strategies, player performances and key moments that shape the outcome of the Texas vs. TCU game.

Tom Luginbill: Sideline reporter

Tom Luginbill will serve as the sideline reporter for this contest. Luginbill will provide updates from the field, offering valuable information on player injuries, coaching decisions and any other noteworthy developments during the game.

What to expect in Texas vs. TCU game?

The Texas vs. TCU matchup promises an intriguing battle between two in-state rivals with contrasting fortunes this season. Texas, with its impressive performances, enters the game as the heavy favorite, while TCU has faced some challenges and is looking to regain its momentum.

Texas has seen solid performances from quarterback Maalik Murphy, who has stepped up in the absence of Quinn Ewers. Murphy's competitive nature and confidence have earned him praise from his high school coach, indicating his ability to handle the pressure.

However, reports suggest Ewers may see action in the game as the Longhorns' coaching staff prepares both quarterbacks.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has been productive throughout the season and was named the starter against Texas. However, Chandler Morris, who recently recovered from an injury, could also be a factor in the game.

While his playing time may be limited, Morris' presence adds an element of unpredictability to TCU's offensive strategy.