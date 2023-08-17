"F**KING EMBARRASSING!!!": CFB fans express frustration on TCU pausing SMU rivalry series after 2025

Amid the ongoing conference realignment, the 108-year-old TCU Horned Frogs vs. SMU Mustangs rivalry is coming to an indefinite halt after the 2025 season, per reports. This leaves the "Battle of the Iron Skillet" matchup seeing its final days in the coming time.

The famous rivalry began over a century ago, back in 1915. These two Christian universities in Northern Texas have faced each other almost 101 times, with TCU leading the series 52-42-7. In their last clash, the Horned Frogs won 42-34.

The Horned Frogs vs. Mustangs contests are some of the most exciting games to take place in the college football realm. With this decision to put such an iconic rivalry on hiatus, it didn't take long before fans started voicing their disappointment and frustration on social media.

One CFB fan on Reddit wrote:

"F**KING EMBARRASSING!!!"

Why did TCU pause the series? Are there other rivalries clashing for a final time in 2023?

While explaining the reason behind the decision, TCU's athletic director Jeremiah Donati stated the program wanted to increase its annual number of home games. Speaking to 247Sports, he said that it was because of this that they decided to halt the century-old rivalry.

The statement added that the school will keep open the "possibility of future games" with the Mustangs as its "future non-conference schedule evolves."

TCU has emerged victorious in 18 games in its past 22 meetings against SMU. The program's 102nd game is scheduled for Sept. 23 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Texas.

But they are not the only local rivalry set to face each other for a final time.

Recently, the Pac-12 saw eight of its 12 schools leaving the conference for the Big Ten and Big 12. The Big 12 also clinched a new TV deal extension with ESPN and Fox in October last year, while the Pac-12 failed to do so.

USC and UCLA will face their in-state rivals California and Stanford for the last time this year before moving on to the Big Ten next year.

Just like the Pac-12 teams, Oklahoma is moving on from the Big 12 to the SEC next year in July. So this Nov. will mark its last game against Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Series that has been taking place since the 1900s.

While fans will be looking forward to the final Horned Frogs vs. Mustangs games, will there be a halt in other iconic college football rivalries as well, given how the conference realignment is going?