Post Pac-12 collapse, CFB insider claims conference realignment has College Football playoff expansion in turmoil again 

The future of college football playoff is uncertain with the Pac-12 collapse. The Pac-12 has seen eight of 12 teams leave the conference in the last year, with six leaving in the last month. It has been a tough time for the conference, and the future of the Pac-12 is murky at best.

As the Pac-12 is hoping to survive, according to reports, the leaders of the college football playoff were set to meet on Aug. 30 in Dallas to finalize minor details of the expanded postseason format set to begin in 2024.

However, according to Yahoo! Sports, with the Pac-12's future uncertain, the meeting will now see governance structure, revenue distribution model, and, most notably, playoff format. They will all be up for re-examination after last week’s realignment shift, as tweeted by CBF insider Ross Dellenger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

In the Yahoo! report, some questions sources have told them that will be discussed in the meeting are as follows:

• Will Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff show up at the meeting, and if so, how much of an impact is his vote if the league doesn’t exist in 10 months?

• If the Pac-12 no longer exists, how is the league’s CFP revenue divided among the other nine FBS conferences, or perhaps, is it distributed only to the four power conferences?

• If the Pac-12 rebuilds, will it be considered a power conference and entitled to such revenues that those leagues receive?

• And finally, with or without a rebuilt Pac-12, how will the playoff format change?

They are all valid points, and it's interesting to see if the entire format could now be changed following the college football realignment.

Brett Yormark apologizes to Pac-12's George Kliavkoff

One of the biggest reasons for the Pac-12's collapse is the fact that four schools jumped ship to the Big 12 in a matter of a week, with three at the same time.

Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State left the Pac-12 for the Big 12, whose commissioner Brett Yormark apologized to his Pac-12 counterpart George Kliavkoff.

"This was something that we had to do. And this was something that the board and our key stakeholders encouraged," Yormark told the Sport Business Journal's John Ourand. "I'm sorry that my gain is your loss.

What is the future of the Pac-12?

Since eight of the 12 teams left, the Pac-12 hasn't made any major move yet. Cal and Stanford were close to joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, but that didn't come to fruition.

Now, what the Pac-12 does to stay alive is uncertain at this time. There have been reports that the conference could look to merge with the Mountain West Conference or just go out and add teams.

For now, though, the Pac-12 collapse has implications across college sports, including the college football playoff.