Who are Washington-Texas announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Sugar Bowl game's coverage team

It's finally time for the long-awaited college football playoff, with Texas set to lock horns with Washington at the Sugar Bowl tonight. Both teams will be playing for a berth in the national championship game. The Huskies come into the game unbeaten and as Pac-12 champions, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are also coming into the game on the back of their Big 12 championship win, with quarterback Qwin Ewers leading their offense. The game is the second semi-final of the CFP, with the winner facing either Alabama or Michigan in the national championship game on Jan. 8.

Tonight's Sugar Bowl matchup will be a rematch of the 2022 Alamo Bowl where Washington beat Texas 27-20. Texas will be seeking a different result this time, especially with the national championship at stake. Also, it's the Longhorns' first CFP appearance, while the Huskies are second-comers.

Who are the Sugar Bowl Announcers today?

The Sugar Bowl game between Texas and Washington will be broadcast live on ESPN with a streaming option on Fubo TV. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Katie George, and Molly McGrath will all be on call duty for ESPN.

What time is Washington vs. Texas game today?

The Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl game is set to begin at 8:45 p.m. (ET) on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, will be the venue.

What to expect in the Washington vs. Texas game today?

This season, the Washington Huskies have had one of the finest runs in college football. The Huskies won all 13 games, including the Pac-12 title game. All of this would not have been possible without their outstanding offensive, which is ranked eighth in the country. This attack is supported by a strong defense that ranks in the top 50 nationally.

2023 Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Washington

The Huskies have an amazing quarterback in Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who's passed for over 4,200 yards and 33 touchdowns this season. On the Longhorns' side, Quinn Ewers poses a no less lethal threat in passing, having passed for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns despite missing games with injury.

Ewers and Texas were beaten only once in the regular season, against their bitter rivals, Oklahoma. The Longhorns, on the other hand, defeated No. 4 Alabama, No. 18 Oklahoma State, and No. 23 Kansas State. With a defense ranked 10th nationally going hand in hand with the No. 13 offense in FBS, the Longhorns will be a tough opponent to win against.