Who Will Be the Middle Tennessee Starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between Nick Vattiato, Chase Cunningham, and more

Like many other CFB teams, Middle Tennessee is also in a dilemma on selecting their starting QB. The new season is already underway, but the Blue Raiders have still not confirmed their offensive leader.

Let's take a look at the candidates for Middle Tennessee's starting QB:

What does the Middle Tennessee QB depth chart look like for 2023?

OurLads.com listed two candidates for the Middle Tennessee starting QB job: sophomore Nicholas Vattiato and freshman DJ Riles. But things have changed since.

Vattiato is now QB1 as per Sports Illustrated. The Florida native was able to log a 65.2 CMP%, passing for 293 yards and getting one interception. These numbers aren't that eye-popping, but a recent post on GoBlueRaiders suggests it's Vattiato's time to shine this year as a leading signal-caller. Chase Cunningham, the leading QB last year, is likely QB2. As for Riles, he's the most obvious QB3, as he has yet to see major action on the field.

Nicholas Vattiato - Stats and strengths

Vattiato is considered "a mentally tough kid" by coach Rick Stockstill, who tends to make big plays down the stretch. This was evident in the Bahamas Bowl in 2021 when he earned Offensive MVP honors after leading the Blue Raiders 31-24 past the Toledo Rockets.

He did lose the starting QB role to Chase Cunningham last year, but he didn't let that take him down. Now, Coach Stockstill is all praises for the young man:

"He's mature beyond his years, he's a professional in everything he does. He really elevates the people around him. I think when you make everyone else around you better, in turn you kind of grow yourself."

Who was the Middle Tennessee starting QB in the last 5 years?

2018 - Brent Stockstill

2019, 2020 - Asher O'Hara

2021, 2022 - Chase Cunningham

To say that the Blue Raiders' QB corps has been incredible during the last five years is an understatement. By the end of his collegiate career, Brent Stockstill recorded 12,495 yards, 106 TDs, and 35 interceptions. Asher O'Hara was also relatively consistent before transferring to the Sacramento State Hornets and has logged 6,472 yards for his college career.

Chase Cunningham logged 4,768 yards so far with the Blue Raiders. However, there's no immediate news on why he's not starting this year.

Prediction: Who will start as Middle Tennessee QB for 2023?

Nick Vattiato now has the Middle Tennessee starting QB position, provided Cunningham doesn't make significant moves to take the job from him.