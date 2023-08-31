Who will be the UMass Minutemen starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB depth chart ft. Taisun Phommachanh, Carlos Davis, and more

For the 2023 season, the UMass Minutemen starting QB position is all but filled. Let's take a look at the team's signal-caller corps to see what they have, and whether they have a good chance at competing on offense this year.

What does the UMass Minutemen QB depth chart look like in 2023?

As per the Greenfield Recorder, the UMass Minutemen starting QB position is set to be led by Georgia Tech/Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh. The incoming junior from Bridgeport was announced as the starter for Week 1 by coach Don Brown, who looks to finally turn things around this year. Carlos Davis will likely be QB2 and junior Brady Olson QB3.

Davis is a Western Carolina transfer who compiled a 149.59 passer rating for the Catamounts last year. In seven games for the team, he threw a total of 1,837 yards and had 16 TDs. Olson was pretty effective for UMass as well, logging a total of 791 pass yards last year, with a season-high 1,145 in 2021, when he was the starter.

Taisun Phommachanh - Stats and strengths

Phommachanh, as mentioned earlier, was formerly with Georgia Tech and Clemson. The junior played three seasons for the Tigers where he logged a total of 204 passing yards and three interceptions. He then made a move to the Yellowjackets last year, where he passed for 13 yards and had a single interception.

But if his recent game against New Mexico State is any indication, Phommachanh is an excellent choice for the UMass Minutemen starting QB job. He passed for 192 yards and rushed an additional 96, helping the Minutemen move past the Aggies 41-30 in their opener (via AuburnWire).

Who was the UMass starting QB in the last 5 years?

Here are the players that have held the UMass Minutemen starting QB position in the last five years:

2018 - Andrew Ford

2019 - Michael Curtis, Randall West

2020 - Mike Fallon

2021, 2022 - Brady Olson

Ford logged a total of 6,955 yards in his three-year stint with the Minutemen, having his best season in 2017. Curtis was named starting QB in 2019 after Randall West was suspended that same year for violation of team rules (via GazetteNet). He was succeeded by Mike Fallon in 2020 who had a quiet season for UMass that season.

Although Taisun will be the starting QB for the UMass Minutemen for the 2023 season due to his stellar performance at the team's opener in Week 0, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to keep up this level of play.