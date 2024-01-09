Why the CFP National Championship on ESPN and not on ABC? Online streaming options for college football's final game 

As the college football season reaches its pinnacle, fans eagerly anticipate the CFP National Championship clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The stage is set, with both teams boasting undefeated records and seeking to claim the coveted title. However, viewers might be wondering why the championship is airing on ESPN instead of ABC and how to catch the action without cable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why is the CFP championship on ESPN and not ABC?

The decision to broadcast the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN rather than ABC boils down to an exclusive rights agreement.

ESPN secured a 12-year deal with the College Football Playoff in 2012, granting them exclusive broadcasting rights for the championship game and various bowl games.

While ABC is also a part of the Disney-owned ESPN network, the decision to air the championship solely on ESPN aligns with the terms of this exclusive broadcasting deal.

As a result, fans tuning in to catch the championship showdown between Michigan and Washington will need to do so on ESPN.

Also Read: Is CFP National Championship on Apple TV? Online streaming options for 2023 college football season's final game

How to watch CFP National Championship Game?

Fans eager to watch the CFP National Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies have various online streaming options to choose from.

The game, scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET will be broadcast live on ESPN. DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment plan at $69.98/month for the first two months includes ESPN and MegaCast access.

Sling TV, starting at $40/month, offers ESPN with the Sling Orange plan, while Sports Extra for $11/month adds ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

FuboTV's Pro plan at $74.99/month includes ESPN, ESPN2 and fubo Extra for $7.99/month adds ESPNU and ESPNEWS. Hulu + Live TV at $76.99/month and YouTube TV at $72.99/month both provide comprehensive ESPN coverage.

How can I watch CFP without ESPN?

While ESPN holds exclusive rights to broadcast the CFP National Championship, those without access to traditional cable can still catch the action through various online streaming services.

Options like Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM provide alternatives for viewers to enjoy the game live.

Additionally, ESPN's website and the ESPN mobile app offer the option to stream the game by logging in with your cable TV account. For those outside the U.S., ExpressVPN is a reliable option to watch the game online.

Also Read: Is CFP National Championship on YouTube TV? Online streaming options for college football's final game