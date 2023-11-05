Why was Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner ejected during the Ole Miss clash?

Texas A&M's Shemar Turner, a standout defensive lineman known for his exceptional talent and contributions to the Aggies' defense, was ejected during Saturday's game against the No. 11 Ole Miss.

The ejection occurred in the third quarter, leaving many fans wondering what led to this surprising turn of events.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why was Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner ejected against Ole Miss?

The incident that resulted in Shemar Turner's ejection took place in the third quarter, with Ole Miss leading 28-14. Turner had been a key contributor to the Texas A&M defense, having already made an impact with a crucial blocked field goal earlier in the game.

However, it was his actions during a pass-rushing play that led to his ejection. Turner was engaged in a battle with Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus when things took a contentious turn. After being blocked by Pettus, Turner appeared to take issue with a slight shove from his opponent.

In a heated moment, Turner delivered an uppercut to Pettus's groin area, resulting in a flagrant personal foul penalty and his ejection from the game.

Expand Tweet

The penalty proved costly for Texas A&M as it awarded Ole Miss a first down at the Aggies' 6-yard line. The Rebels capitalized on this opportunity, scoring a touchdown on the next play. This touchdown extended the Rebels' lead to 14 points, although Texas A&M quickly responded by narrowing the gap to seven.

Turner's ejection was a significant loss for the Aggies, as he had been one of their best defensive linemen, contributing with tackles for loss and sacks earlier in the game.

Shemar Turner NFL draft

Looking beyond the events of the Ole Miss clash, Shemar Turner's future in football is a topic of great interest. Turner's journey to the NFL is highly anticipated, given his exceptional skills and the potential he has displayed during his time at Texas A&M.

In his freshman year in 2021, Turner made his presence felt, featuring in nine games and accumulating seven tackles, four assists and seven stops. As a pass rusher, he recorded four total pressures, including one quarterback hurry, one QB hit and two sacks.

Turner's development continued to shine in 2022, his sophomore year. He played in 11 games, taking part in 524 snaps for the Aggies. During this season, he notched 19 tackles, six assists and an impressive 22 total pressures. This included 17 QB hurries, two QB hits and three sacks, showcasing his prowess as a formidable force on the defensive line.

As the 2023 college football season progresses, Shemar Turner's performance and potential as a high-impact NFL draft prospect are attracting the attention of scouts and football enthusiasts alike.