Will College GameDay be a part of EA Sports College Football 25? Exploring licensing availability with ESPN for the highly anticipated game

EA Sports College Football 25 will not have College GameDay in the video game.

College GameDay is ESPN's pre-game show for college football games and is beloved by fans. However, ESPN did not give rights to the broadcast to be in the video game.

"Additionally, College Football 25 will not have the ESPN license, like previous games such as NCAA Football 11, meaning ESPN-style presentations like College GameDay will not be available, despite EPSN talent like Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit being available for commentary," according to an IGN.com article.

It is disappointing news for fans that College GameDay won't be in the video game, but it still doesn't take away that college football fans will get to play the video game soon.

Who's on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25?

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 and has different covers, but the main cover athletes are Quinn Ewers of Texas, Donovan Edwards of Michigan, and Travis Hunter of Colorado.

"It's just a blessing to be able to be on the cover," Hunter told ESPN. "We grew up watching this and looking at the covers, and now we're on it. When I was young, I waited till 12 o'clock to get every NCAA. It was my favorite game by far. I still play the old NCAA 14 to this day."

Ewers, meanwhile, says he's excited to be on the cover as he grew up playing the football game.

"Obviously, I grew up in an era of playing this game, as it was big for my age group," Ewers told ESPN. "It's been, what, 10 years now since this NCAA game has come out, and to be on the cover with these two guys, I can't really put it into words. It's just an honor."

Along with those three being on the cover, EA Sports College Football 25 has more than 10,000 players.

However, one notable player who opted out of being in the game was Texas Longhorns backup QB Arch Manning. Manning wanted to focus on football only and decided to not be in the game.

By opting into the game, each player has their name, image, and likeness used and will receive $600 and a copy of the game.

After 10,000 players opted in, EA Sports has reached 87% of its goal for the game, according to ESPN.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 but will only be available on PS5 and XBOX Series X.