Will Howard gives an update on Ryan Day as he sympathizes with "poor girl" for crashing the golf cart into the wall

Will Howard and Ohio State took home the College Football Playoff national title on Monday night. The biggest collision the quarterback might have faced all night, however, came after the game while riding a golf cart in the stadium's bowels.

The woman driving the cart misjudged a turn and plowed it into a wall, surprising Howard, Ryan Day and a few other Buckeyes who were on it. Howard gave his thoughts on the crash on Tuesday.

"Dude, that was so funny," Will Howard said on Monday on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "I felt so bad for the poor girl. She was, like, ripping through people on the field and just yelling, 'Move! Move! Move!' Honking at people.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And then, all of a sudden, we get to this corner and she, like, almost gets close to the wall, and then she starts reversing. And then she put it back in drive and just crashed into the wall."

Howard continued:

"I think I had my head down in my phone, and Coach Day — I don't know what happened — but I think his neck got, like, messed up. He looked like he was shaken up for a second, but I hope he's doing alright now."

Expand Tweet

Revisiting the night Will Howard had

Will Howard had a great showing during the game, going 17 for 21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

No pass was more important, arguably, than his late third-down pass to Jeremiah Smith that helped seal matters. His work wasn't done for the night after that, though, as he had to walk the rest of the way to the Ohio State locker room after the accident.

"It actually wasn't that far because we'd already made it to the other side of the stadium," Howard said. "So, it was really only, like, probably 50 yards. It wasn't, like, a big deal. We made it work."

The video had made its rounds on social media and was subject to plenty of jokes, including from McAfee himself earlier in the show.

"Busted axle!" McAfee said. "Busted axle. Can't move. Stuck on the wall. Ryan Day goes, 'Are you kidding me? We just won the national championship. Golf cart's stuck? We'll walk.'"

McAfee, who had been part of ESPN's coverage of the game, said the stadium's tunnels were cold. That likely wasn't too much of a bother for Will Howard and Day, who were content with having just capped a memorable postseason run on top of the sport's mountain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback