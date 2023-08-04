With the future of Pac-12 in peril, Big Ten expansion might add Oregon and Washington in next round of re-alignment: Reports

Big Ten expansion is underway as they have picked up two Pac-12 teams - UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. However, it sounds like they are not done adding out west as they look to create a hub on the west coast.

James Crepea of The Oregonian said that the University of Oregon is ready to join the Big Ten.

"With the future of the Pac-12 in peril, the University of Oregon is prepared to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, should the conference ultimately choose to expand, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Multiple sources with knowledge of UO's thinking, who spoke to The Oregonian/OregonLive on the condition of anonymity because they're not authorized to speak publicly, conveyed a quiet confiedence that the process of conference realignment will play out with the Ducks ultimately being invited to the Big Ten and accepting the opportunity." h/t On3

Apart from Oregon, it's also being reported that the Washington Huskies are ready to make the leap and are on the verge of joining Big Ten.

Is Big Ten expansion on the west coast a good thing?

The Big Ten expansion is definitely a great thing for the future of the conference. They continue to look at quality programs to join them and should dominate as one of the best college football products in the country. With a lot of competition looking west with the Pac-12's future in question, it only makes sense to take advantage of the same.

Big Ten expansion is happening, so adding another two teams on the west coast makes things easier scheduling-wise for the conference. Teams don't just have one or two trips to the west coast, and four teams (UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington) don't need to travel thousands of miles every road game.

There are still some valuable Pac-12 teams available, and Big Ten expansion has shown that these conferences are going to be like vultures in terms of acquiring universities.

For the Big Ten, that establishes them as one of the premier west coast conferences. This expansion helps make the Big Ten more of a national conference and not just centered in middle America.

Oregon and Washington are two programs with history and will make the Big Ten up to 18 teams. That will essentially be a superconference and a Power Two with the Southeastern Conference, which could be exciting for the future of college football.