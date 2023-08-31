With Pac-12 facing possible dissolution in 2024, CFP committee contemplated possible alternatives for a 12-team playoff in its latest meeting

The College Football Playoff committee has talked about possible alternatives for the 12-team playoff should the Pac-12 dissolve.

As the conference has seen eight of 12 schools leave, its future has become uncertain. However, it has gotten some good news with Stanford and Cal not getting into the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It was reported that the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director met to discuss how the CFB playoff would look like if the Pac-12 does fold.

According to WQKT, they claim that the CFP committee is:

'Considering changing the criteria to the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. The group also discussed the option of 12 at-large teams.'

However, the report states that no major decisions were made on Wednesday as the committee is still waiting to see what happens to Cal, Stanford, Washington State, and Oregon State.

Also, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips was not in attendance due to travel issues, but according to CFP executive director Bill Hancock, Phillips did not talk about if the ACC will expand or what the future of the conference holds.

“To the matter of conference realignment, we’re going to have to wait and see,” Hancock said. “We’re going to have to wait until the dust settles before making any decisions about how that might affect CFP. The fact is, we just don’t know yet. No one knows how conference realignment is going to wind up, and it would just be premature to make any decisions about it.”

Although there was a CFP meeting on Wednesday, no major decision was made on the future of the playoff.

What is the future of the Pac-12?

A big reason why no decision was made on the College Football Playoff is due to the Pac-12 still hoping to remain a conference.

The conference will likely still have Stanford and Cal now that the schools didn't get enough support to join the ACC. With that, they can now look to add schools from the Mountain West Conference or American Athletic Conference.

Or, perhaps the Pac-12 just merges with another conference, but should the conference survive, it will have an impact on the College Football Playoff.