“Yaaay thanks daddy” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shows off Deion Sanders' special luxurious Moto Razr Flip phone

Deiondra Sanders received a lavish gift from her father and the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders. Taking it to Instagram, Deiondra shared the occasion with her 305K strong Instagram followers.

She posted a story while unboxing the black box containing the Moto Razr Flip phone. The box was specially customized for Coach Prime with "PRIME" written all around the box.

The Moto Razr box and the phone had a special message carved onto it too. The famous Coach Prime mantra -

"You gotta believe"

Deiondra captioned her post,

"Yaaay thanks daddy"

Coach Prime's eldest son Bucky (Deion Sanders Jr.) also posted a story on his IG profile, flaunting the black and gold flip phone from Motorola.

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees enjoying the pregnancy journey

After what seemed to be the end of their relationship following the drama surrounding Dreezy and baby daddy Jacquees finding himself embroiled in infidelity rumors, the couple has turned it around.

Deiondra Sanders and the R&B rapper Jacquees are savoring every moment of their pregnancy journey. The musician shared a heartwarming snapshot of their baby's ultrasound, expressing gratitude for the impending arrival in September and his upcoming album.

“God is overly good! Colossal Blessings on the way!! LOOOOOK AT MY BABY!!! 18 weeks and 5 days!!! Lord I thank you!”

“And my album budget Got approved today s/o @birdman and Slim !! God thank you, I’m glad you’ve been seeing me trying!!! God is GOOOOOOOD”

The couple, visibly ecstatic about the pregnancy, recently enjoyed a night out with friends, with Deiondra showing her dance moves in a stunning pink top. "Mocktail partner," referred Jacquees to Deiondra as he shared snippets of their fun time together.

From cozy breakfasts at home to lavish vacations, the couple is enjoying these precious moments as they prepare to embrace the joys and challenges of parenthood with open hearts.

