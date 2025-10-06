"You aren’t fooling anyone," "Your network is a*s": Fans enraged as ESPN denies kicking out Paul Finebaum from network hours after media reports

Popular ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum announced last week that he was considering making a run for the Alabama Senate, to mixed reactions from college football fans. Over the years, Finebaum has distinguished himself with his often controversial views on issues within college football. On Monday, Outkick's Clay Travis reported on X that the outspoken Finebaum had been sidelined by ESPN from appearing on their shows since he expressed his interest in running for the Alabama Senate seat. &quot;Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus,&quot; Travis tweeted.ESPN's Vice President of Public Relations, Bill Hofheimer, immediately denied the report regarding Finebaum's status on X. &quot;This is not true at all. The below is TOTALLY FALSE,&quot; Hofheimer tweeted.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the conflicting reports on Paul Finebaum's status within ESPN. &quot;Then where was Finebaum today? This was the biggest CFB weekend of the year, and Paul is nowhere to be found, you lying POS,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;If you want anyone to believe this denial please include an explanation as to why Paul has not been on there since last week,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;PR guy gets outscooped in his own company by a podcaster. Damn!&quot; One fan tweeted.Some fans were not too happy with ESPN's decision despite the denial from their PR department.&quot;Shadow Suspension. You aren’t fooling anyone. So petty,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Bill, respectfully… your network is a*s,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Sure, Bill, sure. ESPN (or Disney for that matter) has no credibility when it comes to diversity of thought,&quot; one fan tweeted.When Paul Finebaum revealed why he was running for SenateThe Alabama Senate race heated up after former Auburn Tigers coach Tommy Tubberville revealed that he would run for the governor of the state instead. Retired Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl also considered entering the race before opting not to run.During an interview with &quot;Outkick,&quot; Paul Finebaum revealed that he was approached to run for the Republican ticket after Pearl dropped out of the race. “I was hesitant at first because I was very aware of Bruce’s interest and [I’m a] huge fan of Bruce. I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously,&quot; Finebaum said. &quot;And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved and this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me and I started thinking about it. It is very intriguing.&quot;Just last year in August, the polarizing Paul Finebaum signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN and he revealed during last week's interview that he would decide on his future in the next 30-45 days.