  • College Football
  "You aren't fooling anyone," "Your network is a*s": Fans enraged as ESPN denies kicking out Paul Finebaum from network hours after media reports

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:08 GMT
Popular ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum
Popular ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum announced last week that he was considering making a run for the Alabama Senate, to mixed reactions from college football fans. Over the years, Finebaum has distinguished himself with his often controversial views on issues within college football.

On Monday, Outkick's Clay Travis reported on X that the outspoken Finebaum had been sidelined by ESPN from appearing on their shows since he expressed his interest in running for the Alabama Senate seat.

"Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus," Travis tweeted.
ESPN's Vice President of Public Relations, Bill Hofheimer, immediately denied the report regarding Finebaum's status on X.

"This is not true at all. The below is TOTALLY FALSE," Hofheimer tweeted.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the conflicting reports on Paul Finebaum's status within ESPN.

"Then where was Finebaum today? This was the biggest CFB weekend of the year, and Paul is nowhere to be found, you lying POS," one fan tweeted.
"If you want anyone to believe this denial please include an explanation as to why Paul has not been on there since last week," another fan tweeted.
"PR guy gets outscooped in his own company by a podcaster. Damn!" One fan tweeted.

Some fans were not too happy with ESPN's decision despite the denial from their PR department.

"Shadow Suspension. You aren’t fooling anyone. So petty," one fan tweeted.
"Bill, respectfully… your network is a*s," another fan tweeted.
"Sure, Bill, sure. ESPN (or Disney for that matter) has no credibility when it comes to diversity of thought," one fan tweeted.
When Paul Finebaum revealed why he was running for Senate

The Alabama Senate race heated up after former Auburn Tigers coach Tommy Tubberville revealed that he would run for the governor of the state instead. Retired Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl also considered entering the race before opting not to run.

During an interview with "Outkick," Paul Finebaum revealed that he was approached to run for the Republican ticket after Pearl dropped out of the race.

I was hesitant at first because I was very aware of Bruce’s interest and [I’m a] huge fan of Bruce. I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously," Finebaum said.
"And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved and this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me and I started thinking about it. It is very intriguing."

Just last year in August, the polarizing Paul Finebaum signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN and he revealed during last week's interview that he would decide on his future in the next 30-45 days.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

