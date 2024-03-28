“You gon show the world huh” - $45M worth Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction to daughter Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy update on IG

Deiondra Sanders was at the end of some leg-pulling Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders as he commented on her Instagram post where she shared her 16 weeks of pregnancy with the fans.

Deiondra posted pictures showing her baby bump and enjoying time with her boyfriend, Jacquees, and her friends. Her long caption started with:

"We made it to week 16 🙌🏾

"My baby is the size of an avocado."

Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth, took the opportunity to slide in a cheeky comment on her post, writing:

"You gon show the world huh"

Deiondra replied:

"haha yep lol so be prepared 😂😩"

Screenshot via Instagram

Even the fans didn't stay away from showering their love on Deiondra. Let's have a look at some of them:

Screenshot via Instagram

The last month has been amazing for Deiondra after what can be termed as dramatic events involving Deiondra's boyfriend, R&B rapper Jacquees, who faced infidelity allegations, and another artist, Dreezy, who engaged in an online spat with Coach Prime's daughter.

Deiondra Sanders battles insecurities amid pregnancy developments

Coach Prime's eldest daughter opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealing a mix of emotions as she experiences the changes in her body. Sharing her feelings with fans, Deiondra seemed happy and excited about this new chapter while acknowledging the insecurities that come with it.

Struggling to adjust to her changing body, Deiondra admitted feeling insecure as nothing fits the same anymore, and her body looks different.

As Deiondra's pregnancy progresses, Coach Prime has stepped in with paternal guidance, laying down special rules for his daughter's well-being. He stressed the importance of abstaining from certain activities like drinking, smoking hookah and late-night clubbing.

"I just can't drink no more, which I haven't. I take Tylenol for my headache, which is unfortunate. Drinking and hookah and certain food I can't eat," said Deiondra.

Despite the lifestyle adjustments, she remains determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle for herself and her baby.

