"You got to walk away": Coach Prime alerts Colorado players to sudden fame that comes with Buffs uniform

Coach Prime is in the middle of spring practice with his new and revamped Colorado Buffaloes. After a 9-4 campaign last season, several key players have departed in the transfer portal or declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

This offseason, Coach Prime put in the work to revamp the team and coaching staff. On Saturday, the Buffs' official Instagram page posted a video. In the clip, we see Sanders addressing his players after a practice session in their facility.

Coach Prime warned his players about not falling victim to the negative side of fame they earned as players for the program. He urged them to remain focused on their goals during spring break and not indulge in anything can could potentially harm their professional future.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, good day today. You gettting ready to go home. You getting ready to have a spring break," Coach Prime said. "You've very popular. You got this white, black, gold on and everybody know you. They gonna entice you to do some things that you don't normally do or some things that you used to do that you no longer want to do."

Ad

"You gotta let that go. You got to walk away. I told you the best in the greatest battles I ever fought was the ones I just walked away from. And it was a fight to walk away. But you got to learn to walk away from all the inconsistencies that gets you to the next level. For all the stupid stuff that you know is wrong. Understand, you are somebody. You special. God separated you and chose you for us. Don't get there and forfeit for the opportunity for a moment of satisfaction."

Ad

Ad

The upcoming season will be Coach Prime's first time without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, by his side. Both of them have also played under him at Jackson State and have declared for this year's NFL draft. Just like their father, Shedeur and Shilo are looking to create their own legacy in the league and carry forward the Sanders last name.

Coach Prime attends Big 12 Pro Day with his players

This year, the Big 12 held a joint pro day for the teams in the conference from March 18 to 21. Deion Sanders arrived with his players at the Star in Frisco, Texas to hype them up and support them during their Pro Day workouts.

Ad

The Colorado head coach shared a light-hearted video from the event on his Instagram. In the clip, we see him sharing a moment with his former players. Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.

"@lajohntayw been acting real different lately @j5leezy," Sanders wrote in the caption.

Ad

A few players from the Buffs decided not to participate in the Pro Day. This included quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his brother Shilo, and two-way star Travis Hunter.

The Buffs have the CU Football Showcase next month on April 4. The representatives from various NFL teams will expect to get a glimpse of the talent of these players before the draft which starts on April 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place