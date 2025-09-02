  • home icon
  "You can't make chicken salad out of chicken s***": NFL coach defends Bill Belichick while taking big swipe at UNC after TCU loss in opening weekend

By Garima
Modified Sep 02, 2025 23:57 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
North Carolina’s season opener under new coach Bill Belichick started off with promise but eventually turned into a one-sided loss, as the Tar Heels fell to TCU 48-14 in Chapel Hill on Monday.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, who faced Belichick’s New England Patriots in 2021 and won, appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. He was asked if he were Belichick, what message he would give to his athletes in the locker room.

“Honesty,” he said. “You got to be honest with the guys. ‘Look, this is what we did good. This is what we did bad. We did a lot of bad. All right, we can't get our ass kicked up front like they kicked our ass. We got to get better in the trenches on both sides, quick.’
“And for Bill, it's all about fundamentals. You know Bill, I mean, he's just going to go back to the fundamentals and do his thing. They'll be well coached. We all know that. But the old saying you can't make chicken salad out of chicken s***.”
How did Bill Belichick’s team fare against TCU?

Bill Belichick’s team opened with a good drive, capped off by an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Caleb Hood. The offense looked balanced early, and the defense followed up by forcing a quick TCU punt.

However, after that opening touchdown, UNC’s offense completely stalled, managing just 20 total yards across the next five drives.

Quarterback Gio Lopez had a hard time throughout the first half, completing only 4 of 10 passes before leaving with a lower back injury in the third quarter. TCU, meanwhile, scored 48 unanswered points, fueled by both offensive efficiency and big plays on defense. The Horned Frogs intercepted Lopez for a 25-yard pick-six and later returned a fumble for another defensive touchdown.

The second half started with TCU breaking off a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play. The Tar Heels never recovered. Backup quarterback Max Johnson replaced Lopez and threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jake Johnson late in the third quarter. But by then, the game was well out of reach.

Tar Heels defense gave up over 400 yards, while the offense turned the ball over three times and failed to sustain drives.

