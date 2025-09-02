Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gets candid about Bill Belichick's debut with UNC turns into blowout loss to TCU

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made his NCAA coaching debut on Monday. The six-time Super Bowl winner had an underwhelming start with the North Carolina Tar Heels.In their season opener, Belichick's side lost 48-14 to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Patriots' current coach, Mike Vrabel, appeared on &quot;The Greg Hill Show&quot; and discussed the 73-year-old's debut with UNC. He was asked if he watched the game live and if Belichick should be given some time before judging his performance.&quot;Probably, maybe a few snaps. That's all ... I don't know,&quot; Vrabel said. &quot;Urban Meyer won 12 of the first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn't take him long. That's my experience in college football.&quot;The two sides seemed evenly matched in the first quarter, tied at 7-7. However, TCU scored two field goals and one touchdown to take a 20-7 lead by halftime. They went on to score three more TDs in the third quarter.UNC also scored a touchdown in the dying moments of the third quarter, but it seemed far from enough for a comeback. TCU took their TD tally to six in the final quarter to clinch a 48-14 win.Bill Belichick's men are scheduled to host the Charlotte 49ers in their second game on Saturday. The Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing 6-7 season, dropping the Fenway Bowl to UConn.Jordon Hudson cheers for Bill Belichick on his UNC debut alongside multiple legendsBill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was at Chapel Hill to cheer for the Tar Heels' new coach. She wore high-waisted, flared pants with a blue snake-skin pattern and a simple white fitted tank top. She paired it with a simple matching handbag.Hudson talked to Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the game. She later joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss in the VIP suite. North Carolina's former basketball coach, Roy Williams, UNC and NBA legend Michael Jordan, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor were among the stars in the private suite.Belichick's college football coaching debut came as a shock to many, and all eyes are on the legendary NFL coach as he begins a new chapter of his glorious career. His son, Steve Belichick, has joined him as the defensive coordinator. The duo apparently has a lot to fix before their second outing with the Tar Heels.