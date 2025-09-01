Michael Jordan set to make major appearance at Bill Belichick’s UNC debut

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 01, 2025 11:16 GMT
Michael Jordan set to make major appearance at Bill Belichick’s UNC debut (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

According to multiple reports, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is expected to be at Kenan Stadium for former NFL coach Bill Belichick’s debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Labor Day.

Bill Belichick enjoyed a fabled career in the NFL, winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. After stepping away from the league in 2024, Belichick is back on the sidelines as the Tar Heels’ new coach.

Michael Jordan put North Carolina basketball on the map during his three years with the team from 1981 to 1984. With Belichick taking over the Tar Heels, fans expect him to have a similar impact on the university’s football scene.

He will make his debut against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 1. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Tar Heels enter the new season following a disappointing campaign in 2024, which saw the team finish 6-7. They also dropped the Fenway Bowl, losing to UConn. The team's difficulties saw coach Mack Brown step down and Freddie Kitchens replaced him as interim coach.

There were some positive moments for the team, including the breakout of running back Omarion Hampton, but its midseason collapse proved too difficult to overturn. Now, Belichick will look to put things together for North Carolina with his highly anticipated debut on Monday.

Michael Jordan ended UNC's 25-year national championship drought

While most are aware of Michael Jordan's exploits in the NBA, uninitiated fans might not be familiar with his legendary college career. Jordan played three seasons of basketball at UNC, making 101 appearances for the team, leading it to an 88-13 record.

He averaged 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting an efficient 54%. Jordan became a North Carolina legend in his freshman season. He hit a game-winning shot in the national championship game against Georgetown to capture the title. This ended North Carolina's 25-year championship drought.

Jordan spent two more seasons with the team, recording 19.8 points in 67 games through his sophomore and junior years. On Monday, Belichick will look to join a long list of North Carolina legends, including Michael Jordan, as he prepares to coach his first football game in over a year.

Sameer Khan

Edited by Sameer Khan
