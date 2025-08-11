Insider Notes on Bill Belichick's UNC & North Carolina State: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Max Johnson, Justin Joly, and more

Despite mediocre results on the football field, the Tar Heels have been in the news often this offseason, and many believe it’s for all the wrong reasons. The media has concentrated on the new guy in charge, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and his personal life rather than the Tar Heels’ product on the field. Girlfriend aside, the UNC roster does not inspire much confidence. Neither does the Wolfpack depth chart, a program that fights hard each and every Saturday then occasionally has a player selected in the top-100 picks.

Ad

North Carolina

Much to the delight of the new head coach, the top prospects on the Tar Heels roster are cornerbacks. Oregon transfer Thaddeus Dixon is a big, physical corner with solid ball skills. He was rotated in the lineup at Oregon much of the past two seasons, and I am excited to see him play on a full-time basis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Allen has next level size and plays with an aggressive style. He flashed ability the past two years despite starting most of 2024, but he needs to improve his ball skills in man coverage.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniel King was graded as a draftable prospect prior to the 2024 season when he lined up at Texas State. He is a powerful, wide-bodied blocker who holds his ground and mauls opponents. King has been rated as a late-Day 3 prospect for the most part, yet the move from Sun Belt competition to the ACC offers an opportunity to improve his stock.

North Carolina Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.38 6th CB Thaddeus Dixon 5Sr 1 3.32 6th CB Marcus Allen 4Sr 29 3.29 7th G Daniel King 5Sr 74 3.18 FA G Will O'Steen 5Sr 73 3.05 FA QB Max Johnson 6Sr 14 3.05 FA CB Gavin Gibson 4Sr 5 3.03 FA OLB Andrew Simpson 5Sr 2 3.03 FA WR Kobe Paysour 5Sr 8 3.02 FA G Jakai Moore 7Sr 55 3.02 FA DE Pryce Yates 5Sr 90

Ad

North Carolina State

The Wolfpack could have an early draft prospect in tight end Justin Joly, assuming the senior elevates his game. Despite tipping the scales close to 250 pounds, Joly looks and plays like a big possession receiver. He’s agile, moves well around the field and catches the ball well. Joly has an upside, but he really needs to increase his production this season.

Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland is a quick lineman with a nice build. He doesn’t show the power you’d expect from someone close to 320 pounds, and Cleveland is more flash in the pan than consistent force.

NC State Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.45 5th TE Justin Joly 4Sr 7 3.38 6th DT Brandon Cleveland 4Sr 44 3.22 FA OLB Sean Brown 5Sr 0 3.03 FA DE Travali Price 5Sr 13

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More