  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Insider Notes on Bill Belichick's UNC & North Carolina State: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Max Johnson, Justin Joly, and more

Insider Notes on Bill Belichick's UNC & North Carolina State: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Max Johnson, Justin Joly, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Aug 11, 2025 17:30 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Insider Notes on Bill Belichick's UNC & North Carolina State - Source: Imagn

Despite mediocre results on the football field, the Tar Heels have been in the news often this offseason, and many believe it’s for all the wrong reasons. The media has concentrated on the new guy in charge, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and his personal life rather than the Tar Heels’ product on the field. Girlfriend aside, the UNC roster does not inspire much confidence. Neither does the Wolfpack depth chart, a program that fights hard each and every Saturday then occasionally has a player selected in the top-100 picks.

Ad

North Carolina

Much to the delight of the new head coach, the top prospects on the Tar Heels roster are cornerbacks. Oregon transfer Thaddeus Dixon is a big, physical corner with solid ball skills. He was rotated in the lineup at Oregon much of the past two seasons, and I am excited to see him play on a full-time basis.

Marcus Allen has next level size and plays with an aggressive style. He flashed ability the past two years despite starting most of 2024, but he needs to improve his ball skills in man coverage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniel King was graded as a draftable prospect prior to the 2024 season when he lined up at Texas State. He is a powerful, wide-bodied blocker who holds his ground and mauls opponents. King has been rated as a late-Day 3 prospect for the most part, yet the move from Sun Belt competition to the ACC offers an opportunity to improve his stock.

North Carolina Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.386thCBThaddeus Dixon5Sr1
3.326thCBMarcus Allen4Sr29
3.297thGDaniel King5Sr74
3.18FAGWill O'Steen5Sr73
3.05FAQBMax Johnson6Sr14
3.05FACBGavin Gibson4Sr5
3.03FAOLBAndrew Simpson5Sr2
3.03FAWRKobe Paysour5Sr8
3.02FAGJakai Moore7Sr55
3.02FADEPryce Yates5Sr90
Ad

North Carolina State

The Wolfpack could have an early draft prospect in tight end Justin Joly, assuming the senior elevates his game. Despite tipping the scales close to 250 pounds, Joly looks and plays like a big possession receiver. He’s agile, moves well around the field and catches the ball well. Joly has an upside, but he really needs to increase his production this season.

Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland is a quick lineman with a nice build. He doesn’t show the power you’d expect from someone close to 320 pounds, and Cleveland is more flash in the pan than consistent force.

NC State Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.455thTEJustin Joly4Sr7
3.386thDTBrandon Cleveland4Sr44
3.22FAOLBSean Brown5Sr0
3.03FADETravali Price5Sr13
About the author
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Twitter icon

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tony Pauline
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications