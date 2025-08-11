Insider Notes on Bill Belichick's UNC & North Carolina State: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Max Johnson, Justin Joly, and more

Despite mediocre results on the football field, the Tar Heels have been in the news often this offseason, and many believe it’s for all the wrong reasons. The media has concentrated on the new guy in charge, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and his personal life rather than the Tar Heels’ product on the field. Girlfriend aside, the UNC roster does not inspire much confidence. Neither does the Wolfpack depth chart, a program that fights hard each and every Saturday then occasionally has a player selected in the top-100 picks.
North Carolina
Much to the delight of the new head coach, the top prospects on the Tar Heels roster are cornerbacks. Oregon transfer Thaddeus Dixon is a big, physical corner with solid ball skills. He was rotated in the lineup at Oregon much of the past two seasons, and I am excited to see him play on a full-time basis.
Marcus Allen has next level size and plays with an aggressive style. He flashed ability the past two years despite starting most of 2024, but he needs to improve his ball skills in man coverage.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Daniel King was graded as a draftable prospect prior to the 2024 season when he lined up at Texas State. He is a powerful, wide-bodied blocker who holds his ground and mauls opponents. King has been rated as a late-Day 3 prospect for the most part, yet the move from Sun Belt competition to the ACC offers an opportunity to improve his stock.
North Carolina State
The Wolfpack could have an early draft prospect in tight end Justin Joly, assuming the senior elevates his game. Despite tipping the scales close to 250 pounds, Joly looks and plays like a big possession receiver. He’s agile, moves well around the field and catches the ball well. Joly has an upside, but he really needs to increase his production this season.
Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland is a quick lineman with a nice build. He doesn’t show the power you’d expect from someone close to 320 pounds, and Cleveland is more flash in the pan than consistent force.
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.