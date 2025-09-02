  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-NFL QB RGIII pulls out Coach Saban stats after Bill Belichick's first game as UNC HC turns into disaster

Ex-NFL QB RGIII pulls out Coach Saban stats after Bill Belichick's first game as UNC HC turns into disaster

By Arnold
Modified Sep 02, 2025 13:59 GMT
Ex-NFL QB RGIII pulls out Coach Saban stats after Bill Belichick
Ex-NFL QB RGIII pulls out Coach Saban stats after Bill Belichick's first game as UNC HC turns into disaster (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Bill Belichick had a rough start to his career as North Carolina's coach. The Tar Heels suffered a 48-14 drubbing against TCU in their season opener on Monday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Ad

Many slammed Belichick for UNC's heavy defeat to the Horned Frogs. Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III aimed a cheeky dig at the North Carolina coach, while using legendary Alabama coach as a comparison.

"Nick Saban’s biggest defeat in 235 games at Alabama -28 points. Bill Belichick’s biggest defeat in 1 game at North Carolina -34 points," Griffin tweeted on Monday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saban coached at Alabama for 17 seasons before retiring in January 2024. He led the Tide to six national titles. Saban also won a national championship at LSU in 2004.

Saban also coached at Michigan State and Toledo. He compiled a 292–71–1 coaching record at the collegiate level.

Belichick, on the other hand, has eight Super Bowl rings. He won six Super Bowls as the New England Patriots' head coach and two as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Ad

Although Belichick hasn't gotten off to a great start at UNC, he will be eager to his first win against Charlotte on Saturday.

Bill Belichick opens up on UNC's defeat to TCU in 2025 season opener

NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

Despite a difficult start to his UNC coaching career, Bill Belichick was optimistic about the future of his team.

Ad
"We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it," Belichick said. "Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do."

The Tar Heels hired Belichick in December 2024. He signed a five-year, $50 million deatl.

Ad

Belichick brough in 70 new players in his at UNC during the offseason. More than half of them joined the team after spring practice.

Although Belichick remains optimistic about the futre, he will be under some pressure to deliver success at UNC.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications