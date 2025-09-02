Ex-NFL QB RGIII pulls out Coach Saban stats after Bill Belichick's first game as UNC HC turns into disaster

Bill Belichick had a rough start to his career as North Carolina's coach. The Tar Heels suffered a 48-14 drubbing against TCU in their season opener on Monday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Many slammed Belichick for UNC's heavy defeat to the Horned Frogs. Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III aimed a cheeky dig at the North Carolina coach, while using legendary Alabama coach as a comparison.

"Nick Saban’s biggest defeat in 235 games at Alabama -28 points. Bill Belichick’s biggest defeat in 1 game at North Carolina -34 points," Griffin tweeted on Monday.

Saban coached at Alabama for 17 seasons before retiring in January 2024. He led the Tide to six national titles. Saban also won a national championship at LSU in 2004.

Saban also coached at Michigan State and Toledo. He compiled a 292–71–1 coaching record at the collegiate level.

Belichick, on the other hand, has eight Super Bowl rings. He won six Super Bowls as the New England Patriots' head coach and two as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Although Belichick hasn't gotten off to a great start at UNC, he will be eager to his first win against Charlotte on Saturday.

Bill Belichick opens up on UNC's defeat to TCU in 2025 season opener

NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick

Despite a difficult start to his UNC coaching career, Bill Belichick was optimistic about the future of his team.

"We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it," Belichick said. "Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do."

The Tar Heels hired Belichick in December 2024. He signed a five-year, $50 million deatl.

Belichick brough in 70 new players in his at UNC during the offseason. More than half of them joined the team after spring practice.

Although Belichick remains optimistic about the futre, he will be under some pressure to deliver success at UNC.

