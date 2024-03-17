“You never miss”- Malachi Moore’s GF Ana Gomez gushes over BF as Alabama DB drops exciting outfit snaps via latest IG post

Malachi Moore took to Instagram to share a bunch of snaps with the fans. Each of the snaps had a cool new outfit so it became a carousel of exciting outfit photos straight from Miami, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back also featured his girlfriend Ana Gomez in one of the photos.

Moore played a vital role in the Alabama defense during the last year under the legendary Nick Saban. While much has changed in Tuscaloosa since then, the defensive back isn't one of those changes and will reprise his role in the 2024 season.

Before the schedule takes over, he decided to spend some time in the sunny Florida weather and tried out different summer looks. Here are the snaps shared by the Alabama Crimson Tide star Malachi Moore with fans on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Livin life, man I’m blessed,” he wrote in the caption.

Moore’s girlfriend Ana Gomez, gushed over his different looks and left a heartfelt reaction on the post. She slid into the comments and wrote:

“You never miss.”

Ana Gomez's reaction to the post.

Gomez has been a constant supporter of Moore, always cheering him on from the stands during all the Alabama games. This despite her being an LSU alumna, having graduated from the university back in 2022.

Recently, she backed her longtime partner as he announced that he would be a part of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The football star and his girlfriend have been quite active on social media to show their love for each other like that.

Also read: Alabama DB Malachi Moore shares heartwarming snaps with GF as couple rocks matching outfits during romantic date night - “My twin”

Fans and friends has full support for Malachi Moore

The college football world agreed with Malachi Moore while he counted his blessings. Even his friends, like Sacramento Kings star Colby Jones, and musical artist Goldfeet, chipped in with their reactions.

While some said that one can't hide their blessings, others suggested that the Alabama defensive back was locked in even on his vacation. Here are a few reactions:

Fans and friends gave their reaction.

Some more reactions.

Even though Moore did well under Saban, he will have to return to a very different setup in the Crimson Tide football program.

Since the team last played a game, their legendary seven-time national champion head coach has stepped down from the role.

Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the national championship game in the 2023 season, has been appointed his successor. Will Moore and his teammates eye a national championship?

Also read: 2024 Alabama coaching staff and returning players: Updates on Crimson Tide's new assistant coaches and transfers

Poll : Will Malachi Moore thrive under the new head coach? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion