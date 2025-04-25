Fans reacted to Dan Orlovsky's shock at the Pittsburgh Steelers not drafting Shedeur Sanders. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft concluded on Thursday. One of the surprises that occurred was the former Colorado Buffaloes star not getting his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

One of the teams that fans and analysts believed could acquire him was the Steelers with their 21st pick. The NFL franchise decided to take former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon instead.

Orlovsky reacted to the Steelers' decision on X(formerly Twitter) and was surprised that they didn't draft Sanders.

"I'm surprised. I thought the Steelers should and would pick Shedeur. They must know. They must know that (Aaron) Rodgers is going to play, and he wanted to wait. Maybe Kurt Cousins, but no second-round picks, so I thought maybe take Shedeur at 21 or trade back and maybe get (Jalen) Milroe late in the first round," Orlovsky said (0:02 onwards).

He added that it's unbelievable that Pittsburgh doesn't have a clear starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

"They got to have a plan with Rodgers or Cousins in place, or feel really, really good about it, but I thought it was going to be Shedeur," Orlovsky said (0:23 onwards).

Fans shared their thoughts on the ESPN analyst's comments about the quarterback, with some blaming Orlovsky for Sanders' predicament.

"Surprised as if you didn't let that happen" - a fan wrote.

"You act like there isn't video evidence of all his games. I just don't understand why y'all quit telling the truth and just started making horrible sports takes," another fan wrote

"Bruh you were part of the hypocrisy and tear down of Sanders. You advocated for the QB from Ole Miss more than Sanders.," a fan replied.

"You can't be surprised when you were a part of the negative talk against Shedeur," a fan commented.

Will Shedeur Sanders be picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft?

The quarterback was expected to be a top 10 pick or at least be selected in the first round. Sanders currently has a good chance of being drafted in the second round on Friday. ESPN has the former Colorado star as the eighth-best player and the best quarterback available after the first round.

Several teams in the second round may be interested in drafting a quarterback, including the Cleveland Browns. The NFL franchise will kick off Friday's event with their 33rd pick.

Another team that could be interested in acquiring Sanders is the New Orleans Saints. If Cleveland decides not to select a quarterback, the Saints have the opportunity to draft him with their 40th pick.

