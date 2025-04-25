Why did Steelers ditch Shedeur Sanders to draft Derrick Harmon with No. 21 pick? Exploring reasons for Mike Tomlin's decision

When the 21st overall pick rolled around in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers had a decision to make between Shedeur Sanders or someone like Derrick Harmon. Mike Tomlin chose to go with improving the defensive side and selected the defensive tackle over the quarterback.
It immediately gave an insight into how the AFC North team is approaching this season and the future. Here are some of the reasons that the Steelers decided to go with Derrick Harmon over Shedeur Sanders.
First, they have recent experience with Kenny Pickett. He was a quarterback in a class that was underrated, and they took a chance with him. It did not work out, and he is now with the Browns via the Eagles. He is designated as a backup to Deshaun Watson. So, Mike Tomlin might feel that he needs to get someone proven like Aaron Rodgers for this season rather than going with an unproven rookie.
Second, if that is the thought process, they need a strong defense to give them the best chance to compete in the small window that a veteran quarterback is there. They have already added DK Metcalf to improve their depth on the offensive side, but needed a defensive tackle like Derrick Harmon.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place