Did Shedeur Sanders get drafted today? Coach Prime's son gets shocking reality check on Day 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a tough start to the 2025 NFL Draft. The son of former NFL defensive back Deion Sanders didn't hear his name called in the first 32 picks, shockingly falling into the second round.
After starting the draft season as a possible first overall pick, his stock fell massively since the NFL Combine. Miami quarterback Cam Ward went the other way, rising through draft boards and becoming the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.
For Shedeur Sanders, the situation will be different. He will have to wait another day to find out which team he will represent in the NFL. But missing a first-round pick is a big shock for the quarterback, who will also lose money due to the rookie scale wage related to draft picks.
Shedeur Sanders reveals shock after missing on first 32 picks
The Colorado quarterback wasn't present in Green Bay during draft day. Instead, he hosted a draft party with friends and family, but with no phone call on Thursday, he will have to wait until the draft resumes on Friday.
Shedeur Sanders had a small discourse for everyone who attended his party and revealed that he was shocked by what happened:
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like, with God, anything is possible. Everything's possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances, we all noticing it happening, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow is the day, we're going to be happy regardless."
Shedeur's teammate from Colorado, Travis Hunter, was the second overall pick of the draft after the Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to select him.
When is Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft?
The second day will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, with the Cleveland Browns on the clock at #33. They are widely expected to open the second day with Sanders' selection, with odds opening at -400.
Cleveland has a quarterback need, and before a trade down with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns had discussed the possibility of drafting Sanders at #2 but eventually passed. At #33, it's a no-brainer for the franchise.
Rounds 2 and 3 will happen on Friday. The 2025 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday, with Rounds 4 through 7 happening, starting at 12 p.m. ET.
