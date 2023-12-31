Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders recenty gave another evidence of the goofy nature of her daughter Shelomi Sanders. She took to social media to upload a video of Shelomi goofing around with her mother, using the full range of her hands and mouth. Shelomi was jokingly likened to an animal for her actions, an a filthy one at that.

She recently celebrated her 20th birthday with Pilar and at that time, another one of her goofy pictures did rounds on social media. But, apparently this side of the Colorado women's basketball star’s personality comes out mostly with her mother.

Here is the video that Deion Sanders' ex-wife posted in her Instagram story.

“You are such an animal. You are a filthy animal,” Pilar can be heard saying in the video.

Pilar also revealed that Shelomi’s hands just don't stop and keep on prodding her. She also called her daughter her special lil’ baby. The video is from the aftermath of the Buffaloes women's basketball team's clash with the Utah Utes.

While Shelomi did not feature in the game, the Buffaloes went on to register their 11th win of the season to carry on with their winning momentum. They even drew the biggest crowd since 2014, according to Pilar.

Credit: Pilar Sanders IG

There is always great chemistry between the mother daughter duo, whenever they are seen together. But Pilar's chemistry isn't just limited to her daughter, as the Colorado Buffaloes football head coach and her ex-husband Deion Sanders recently learned.

When Shedeur Sanders snubbed Deion Sanders for time with mother Pilar Sanders

The Buffaloes quarterback was seen discussing Christmas vacation with father Deion Sanders in a video uploaded on YouTube, and both of them couldn't agree on where and when to go.

While Coach Prime asked Shedeur to fix the time, the son shot back and asked his busy father to confirm the dates. Then, the conversation shifted to the location of the vacation.

Coach Prime wanted to go to both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. But his quarterback son snubbed him, saying that he can't do two trips with him as he wanted to spend time with his mother Pilar Sanders.

