“You’re not on radio blasting them”: Matt Rhule opens up on his ethical standards to treat Nebraska players despite big losses

Matt Rhule's Nebraska opened its 2025 season with a 20-17 win over Cincinnati on Thursday. However, the Cornhuskers' coach recently opened up on his ethical standards despite a few tough seasons at the program. In an episode of his &quot;House Rhules&quot; podcast that was released on Friday, Rhule discussed overcoming defeats to establish a strong culture at a program. &quot;You hate going 2-10 and you hate going 1-11,&quot; Rhule said. &quot;We finished 5-7. I think we were 5-3 my first year here. We lost four straight to end the year. Lost on a terrible loss to Iowa. Great kick, kid made a field goal, so crushing moments. &quot;But the thing is that the players, they see you in those moments, they're going 2-10, they're going 1-11, and yet you're not changing up on them. You're not on the radio blasting them, 'Hey, we need more talent. We need better players.' You're right there in there suffering with them, man.&quot;Rhule went on to explain how he lifts his players by trying to spend time with them and give them confidence through the tough times. The Nebraska coach also added that eventually, when the players mature, they understand how to deal with tough situations better. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebraska hired Rhule in November 2022. He led the team to a 5-7 record in his first year and a 7-6 record in his second year. Matt Rhule's Nebraska will aim to continue strong start to 2025 season vs. AkronNCAA Football: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule - Source: ImagnMatt Rhule's Nebraska will aim to continue its winning start to the 2025 season when the team hosts Akron on Saturday. The Cornhuskers vs. Zips game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.With star quarterback Dylan Raiola leading Nebraska's offense, the Cornhuskers are the favorites to win the game. Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State