"You're not on radio blasting them": Matt Rhule opens up on his ethical standards to treat Nebraska players despite big losses

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 19:14 GMT
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Cincinnati - Source: Imagn
Matt Rhule opens up on his ethical standards to treat Nebraska players despite big losses - Source: Imagn

Matt Rhule's Nebraska opened its 2025 season with a 20-17 win over Cincinnati on Thursday. However, the Cornhuskers' coach recently opened up on his ethical standards despite a few tough seasons at the program.

In an episode of his "House Rhules" podcast that was released on Friday, Rhule discussed overcoming defeats to establish a strong culture at a program.

"You hate going 2-10 and you hate going 1-11," Rhule said. "We finished 5-7. I think we were 5-3 my first year here. We lost four straight to end the year. Lost on a terrible loss to Iowa. Great kick, kid made a field goal, so crushing moments.
"But the thing is that the players, they see you in those moments, they're going 2-10, they're going 1-11, and yet you're not changing up on them. You're not on the radio blasting them, 'Hey, we need more talent. We need better players.' You're right there in there suffering with them, man."

Rhule went on to explain how he lifts his players by trying to spend time with them and give them confidence through the tough times. The Nebraska coach also added that eventually, when the players mature, they understand how to deal with tough situations better.

Nebraska hired Rhule in November 2022. He led the team to a 5-7 record in his first year and a 7-6 record in his second year.

Matt Rhule's Nebraska will aim to continue strong start to 2025 season vs. Akron

NCAA Football: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule - Source: Imagn

Matt Rhule's Nebraska will aim to continue its winning start to the 2025 season when the team hosts Akron on Saturday. The Cornhuskers vs. Zips game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

With star quarterback Dylan Raiola leading Nebraska's offense, the Cornhuskers are the favorites to win the game.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Arnold
