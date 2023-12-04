"You're risking embarrassment" - Skip Bayless sides with the CFP committee's Alabama selection over undefeated FSU

Skip Bayless has justified the CFP committee's decision to exclude the Florida State Seminoles from the final four, making strong statements amidst the chaos.

The committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama as the top four teams for the playoffs. However, despite going undefeated, FSU's exclusion caused a stir on social media, and the entire selection process was called 'rigged.'

Meanwhile, on the show Undisputed, Bayless defended the CFP committee and highlighted FSU's offensive ability to not be at par with the top teams in the country.

According to him, a team that has lost a leader and a playmaker doesn't make them one of the best. He added:

"You’re risking embarrassment if you send that offense to the Wolves up above you.”

No matter how disheartening it was to see Florida State not making the final cut, Bayless believes it was the right decision. In the present scenario, with an empty offense, the Seminoles are not among the top four teams in the country.

Watch the full video here:

Regardless of the situation, the No. 1 team at present, the Michigan Wolverines, ruled the Big 10 and qualified for the playoffs with a 13-0 record. Behind them at No. 2 are the surprise performers, the Washington Huskies. They also dominated the Pac-12 and have qualified with a perfect 13-0 record.

However, the inclusion of the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide as third and fourth is not sitting right with the fans. Even before their championship games, the two teams have suffered defeats this year. This is why many people believe that Florida State deserves better.

Why has Skip Bayless defended the CFP committee's Alabama selection?

According to Skip Bayless, defeating Georgia in the SEC championship game became the biggest case for Alabama's playoff qualification.

The Bulldogs, the two-time national champions and the No. 1 team in the country, defeated every other team by a big margin this year. Up until their Week 15 game, they were the best team by far.

But since Alabama came out as the winner in the championship game, the committee was left with little choice but to include the Tide. That's why Bayless strongly defended Bama's selection case over FSU on the show.