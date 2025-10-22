"You cannot settle for mediocrity": CFB insider issues blunt take on Mike Norvell's hot seat status ahead of Wake Forest game

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 20:06 GMT
Florida State coach Mike Norvell
Florida State coach Mike Norvell found himself on the hot seat after the Seminoles lost 20-13 to the Stanford Cardinal in Week 8. The loss was FSU's ninth consecutive loss in ACC play, stretching back to last season.

On Tuesday, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford released a statement of support for the embattled Norvell and his staff. During Wednesday's segment of "On3's" podcast, analyst J. D Pickell issued a blunt statement on Norvell's future ahead of the Seminoles' clash against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 9.

"Can you tell me that you're behind Mike Norvell, do you still feel that way if you lose to Wake Forest after this bye week? I don't think so," Pickell said. "As other big jobs open up, like Florida, we're watching Auburn, we're watching LSU, Penn State's open.
"Do you really as Florida State, sit in there thinking you might not have the right head coach and falling behind those schools that are gonna probably be after coaches that you're after? It's FSU, you don't have to settle for mediocrity. You can be a team that contends for not just the ACC, but also college football playoffs and beyond every single year."
Mike Norvell defiant in the face of firing speculation

In six years in charge of Florida State, Mike Norvell has a 36-31 record, hugely helped by the 13-1 2023 season during which the Seminoles were denied entry into the four-team college football playoffs. After a shocking 2-10 record last season, this season is already hanging by a thread for Florida State's beleaguered coach.

During his weekly news conference, Norvell was defiant in the face of speculation about his job, insisting that he can still course correct.

"I know and understand the expectations. There's no higher expectation than what I have," Mike Norvell said. "I know it's not been good enough. The team, the staff, we're working extremely hard to get it right. We are going to get it right.
"I know we have to win games. I take great ownership in our results. It's not been good enough. I hate it for Michael. I hate it for our players. I hate it for the program. I hate it for everybody. That's on me and this staff and this football team to get that right. We're going to get it fixed, and we're going to get better."

With five games to go, Mike Norvell's position as coach of the Seminoles is not guaranteed next season, with the statement of support from the athletic director highlighting the evaluation due at the end of the season.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
