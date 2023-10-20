Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban loves to win, and Tennessee playing Alabama is one of the age-old rivalries that he likes to win the most.

Saban led Alabama to three consecutive wins in the game between 2017 and 2021, but the Volunteers finally broke that run with an enthralling 52-49 win at Neyland Stadium last year.

On his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban did not hesitate to outline the danger that No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) will pose to No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0).

"When they go fast on offense, they run 2.7 plays a minute, aight,” Saban said. “That’s completely different for a defensive player. It’s a difficult preparation because you can’t get the scout team to do it right during the week of practice.

"They’re going to go fast, and you have to be able to get lined up on defense and not make mental mistakes and be able to execute and do what you do."

This titanic rivalry might not always be around due to the conference realignment and expansion moves that have plagued college sports in the past few months, and Nick Saban commented on that possibility during his news conference.

"I just think that's happening all over college football, where you're gonna have these great rivalry games that players, fans, everyone in programs sort of look forward to that are not gonna be able to exist on a year-to-year basis," Saban said. "I think there's a lot of people that are disappointed in some of those things."

Nick Saban and the cigar-smoking tradition against Tennessee

The cigar-smoking tradition began in the 1950s when Alabama coach Jim Gostree handed out cigars to all the Tide players after a victory against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Initially, the tradition was kept a secret from everyone but the staff and the players so as not to fall afoul of any NCAA laws.

Saban commented on the age-old tradition in a news conference before the two teams clash on Saturday in Week 8 of college football action.

"I guess it's fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar," Saban said. "I don't smoke. I kind of just chew on one for a little bit."

Saban praised the tradition and commented on the benefit it has on the players.

"I think games like this that have sort of special innuendos that go with them — it's probably good for the players' relationships with each other, to do things like that. So, I don't think there's anything bad about it."

UT coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee Volunteers will likely want to stop any smoke coming from the Tuscaloosa home dressing room on Saturday when they face Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.