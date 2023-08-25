Nick Saban confirms first game "is not the end," Alabama QBs still fighting for starting job

In the modern era, Nick Saban and Alabama have rarely had a major dispute over the starting role for the most important position in the game. With Bryce Young no longer suiting up for the Crimson Tide, Saban and his coaching staff face an unprecedented battle to decide their starting QB. And with just over a week before opening night, the QB battle in Alabama still isn't close to ending.

After the departure of Alabama's Heisman winner, Bryce Young, the team's QB room has been left with a gaping hole, which the team has been looking to plug. The role of starting QB has boiled down to redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, sophomore Tyler Buchner, and freshman Ty Simpson.

None of these names are standouts amidst some of the previous QBs to helm Nick Saban and Alabama's offense. Even so, Saban has made it clear that whichever QB makes it past the training camp to suit up as the starter for Alabama's season opener does not have a guaranteed spot as the lead signal caller for the Tide.

“Where you all think that whoever we name is a starter for the first game, that’s like the end of it. It’s not the end of it. It’s just the beginning. What if a guy doesn’t play good? He’s not entitled to keep playing ... So I know you guys are looking for an end, but it’s not even going to be the end in the first game," Saban told the media after practice on Wednesday.

Who is the favorite to helm Nick Saban and Alabama's offense?

When Nick Saban took over as coach of the Crimson Tide, those early dominant Alabama teams could virtually win with a high school quarterback as their starter. But over the years, times have changed, and the last few quarterbacks to helm Alabama's offense have all flourished as starters in the NFL.

With names like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and most recently Bryce Young starting as QBs for the Tide, there is a comparable drop-off in production expected from the current batch of signal callers lining up in the Alabama locker room.

Even so, Milroe, Simpson, and Buchner have battled all through training camp to try and woo Nick Saban, it doesn't seem like Saban has seen the x-factor in his quarterbacks as yet. Someone needs to suit up with the starting lineup when Alabama kicks off its season against Middle Tennessee next week.

For now, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson remain the favorites to helm the starting lineup. Milroe served as the backup to Bryce Young last season and has the most experience in Saban and the Tide's offense. Simpson, however, may have the edge over Milroe for the starting position, given that he might be the most accurate passer of the group.

As for Buchner, he remains a dark horse as a starter, especially given his familiarity and relationship with new Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

For now, all we know is that the instability within Alabama's locker room will not be ending anytime soon.