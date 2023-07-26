Nick Saban property: Learn about Alabama HC's $17.3 million waterfront Jupiter Island home

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has reportedly bought a waterfront estate on Jupiter Island for a sum of $17 5 million. The transaction took place sometime in May 2023, as per The Real Deal. The 6,200-square-foot property is situated at 619 South Beach Road in Hobe Sound.

It was put up for sale at an initial $21.5 million price, which was brought down to $19.5 million in December 2022. The house has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 300 feet of water frontage on the ocean.

According to The Real Deal report, Nick Saban's Jupiter Island house also has two outdoor kitchens, a three-car garage and a guest suite.

Saban joins a club of high-profile figures who own homes on Jupiter Island. The league includes prominent names like Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and so on.

Jupiter Island is a highbrow enclave in the northern part of Palm Beach County in Florida. It is famous for its beautiful beaches and golf courses that attract many visitors every year, creating a business climate for upscale shops and restaurants.

Why did Nick Saban buy a house on Jupiter Island?

The Jupiter Island house is also not the first luxury property to be owned by the legendary coach. A lake mansion at Burton Lake and another one at Tuscaloosa are among the properties on the Alabama coach's portfolio. The 7x national title winner is arguably the most successful coach in college football.

He signed a contract renewal with the University of Alabama in 2022 that will see him receive an annual salary of $11.7 million. The contract, cumulatively worth over $90 million, extends Saban's reign at Alabama till 2029. By then, he will be 78 years old and have been in charge of the Crimson Tide for over 20 years.

Saban will most likely step into retirement at the expiration of his current contract in 2029. The motive behind his purchase of the house at Jupiter Island may be in anticipation of his retirement. The environment is very suitable for relaxing and getting away from the demanding work life of a college football coach.

Whatever the reason might be for Nick Saban, he has made a quite valuable investment that will be worth multiple folds in a matter of years. College football head coaches are some of the highest earners in the university world, and there have been arguments about whether this is justifiable.

But given the pressure on them to deliver, it is fair to say college football coaches deserve every penny they are paid. However, it will be interesting to see where they spend their money, as we've seen Nick Saban satiate his luxurious taste.

